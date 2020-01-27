Save big on a beastly 1TB Galaxy S10+ at Samsung





We're talking about the so-called "Performance Edition" of the jumbo-sized flagship released almost a year ago, which packs a whopping 12 gigs of memory and no less than one terabyte of internal storage space in addition to a fast and furious Snapdragon 855 processor. This bad boy is available in black and white hues, but unlike all other S10-series devices, it combines premium ceramic with glass materials for a truly special build and unique feel in the hand.









On the not so bright side of things, the Galaxy S10+ model on sale today on Samsung's official US website is arguably a tad heavy, tipping the scales at 198 grams, compared to 175 grams for 128 and 512GB storage variants available in conventional aluminum-and-glass combos.





Still, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is expected to be even heavier and chunkier, although that's probably not a fair comparison given the much larger screen and heftier battery tipped to be accommodated by Samsung's next super-flagship.





Of course, the S20+ and S20 Ultra are also expected to start at higher prices than the $1,099.99 currently fetched by the unlocked 1TB Galaxy S10 + after the gigantic aforementioned $500 discount. At that marked-down price, it's hard to find a more powerful and overall impressive handset than this early 2019-released beast, which offers everything from a large and beautiful 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen to a 4,100mAh battery, versatile 12 + 12 + 16MP triple rear-facing camera system, dual 10 + 8MP front-facing shooter arrangement, microSD card slot, and yes, even a good old fashioned headphone jack.



