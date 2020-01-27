Save big on a beastly 1TB Galaxy S10+ at Samsung
We're talking about the so-called "Performance Edition" of the jumbo-sized flagship released almost a year ago, which packs a whopping 12 gigs of memory and no less than one terabyte of internal storage space in addition to a fast and furious Snapdragon 855 processor. This bad boy is available in black and white hues, but unlike all other S10-series devices, it combines premium ceramic with glass materials for a truly special build and unique feel in the hand.
Check out the deal here
On the not so bright side of things, the Galaxy S10+ model on sale today on Samsung's official US website is arguably a tad heavy, tipping the scales at 198 grams, compared to 175 grams for 128 and 512GB storage variants available in conventional aluminum-and-glass combos.
Still, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is expected to be even heavier and chunkier, although that's probably not a fair comparison given the much larger screen and heftier battery tipped to be accommodated by Samsung's next super-flagship.
Of course, the S20+ and S20 Ultra are also expected to start at higher prices than the $1,099.99 currently fetched by the unlocked 1TB Galaxy S10+ after the gigantic aforementioned $500 discount. At that marked-down price, it's hard to find a more powerful and overall impressive handset than this early 2019-released beast, which offers everything from a large and beautiful 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen to a 4,100mAh battery, versatile 12 + 12 + 16MP triple rear-facing camera system, dual 10 + 8MP front-facing shooter arrangement, microSD card slot, and yes, even a good old fashioned headphone jack.
1 Comment
1. cobib68911
Posts: 4; Member since: 24 min ago
posted on 22 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):