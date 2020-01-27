T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android Deals

Save big on a beastly 1TB Galaxy S10+ at Samsung

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 27, 2020, 2:23 AM
Save big on a beastly 1TB Galaxy S10+ at Samsung
Even though it's been raining killer deals and compelling sales on Samsung's 2019 high-end smartphones in anticipation of the fast-approaching Galaxy S20 family announcement, the newest promotion is certainly special, allowing you to save a mind-blowing 500 bucks on the top-of-the-line Galaxy S10+ variant.

We're talking about the so-called "Performance Edition" of the jumbo-sized flagship released almost a year ago, which packs a whopping 12 gigs of memory and no less than one terabyte of internal storage space in addition to a fast and furious Snapdragon 855 processor. This bad boy is available in black and white hues, but unlike all other S10-series devices, it combines premium ceramic with glass materials for a truly special build and unique feel in the hand.

Check out the deal here


On the not so bright side of things, the Galaxy S10+ model on sale today on Samsung's official US website is arguably a tad heavy, tipping the scales at 198 grams, compared to 175 grams for 128 and 512GB storage variants available in conventional aluminum-and-glass combos.

Still, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is expected to be even heavier and chunkier, although that's probably not a fair comparison given the much larger screen and heftier battery tipped to be accommodated by Samsung's next super-flagship. 

Of course, the S20+ and S20 Ultra are also expected to start at higher prices than the $1,099.99 currently fetched by the unlocked 1TB Galaxy S10+ after the gigantic aforementioned $500 discount. At that marked-down price, it's hard to find a more powerful and overall impressive handset than this early 2019-released beast, which offers everything from a large and beautiful 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen to a 4,100mAh battery, versatile 12 + 12 + 16MP triple rear-facing camera system, dual 10 + 8MP front-facing shooter arrangement, microSD card slot, and yes, even a good old fashioned headphone jack.

$704.00 Samsung Galaxy S10+ on Amazon

Related phones

Galaxy S10+
Samsung Galaxy S10+ OS: Android 10, 9.0 Pie View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.7
 Based on 6 Reviews
  • Display 6.4" 1440 x 3040 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP / 10 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, Octa-core, 2800 MHz
  • Storage 128GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 4100 mAh

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

cobib68911
Reply

1. cobib68911

Posts: 4; Member since: 24 min ago

I am making a good MONEY (500$ to 700$ / hr )online on my Ipad .Last month my pay check of nearly 30 k$.This online work is like draw straight-arrow and earn money.Do not go to office.I do not claim to be others,I just work.You will call yourself after doing this JOB,It's a REAL job.Will be very lucky to refer to this WEBSITE.I hope,you can find something,Simply go to the below SITE.GOOD LUCK◐◐ ★★★★COPY THIS WEBSITE★★★★ HERE☛...............www.richfly2.com     

posted on 22 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-$700
apple-iphone-11-best-buy-deal-free-monthly-installments
Believe it or not, Apple's iPhone 11 is free right now at Best Buy with installments
-$40
amazon-echo-buds-apple-airpods-rivals-deal
Amazon's already affordable AirPods rivals are even cheaper than usual
samsung-galaxy-s10-galaxy-watch-active-2-deal-costco-t-mobile
T-Mobile customers can get an awesome Galaxy S10/Galaxy Watch Active 2 bundle deal
-$150
google-pixel-3a-pixel-3a-xl-deals-discount-free-gift-card
New Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL deals combine a small discount with a substantial freebie
-30%
Deal-Fitbit-Inspire-HR-price-all-time-low
Fitbit Inspire HR price drops to all-time low at Amazon
samsung-galaxy-tab-a-10-1-2019-deals-discount-free-keyboard
Samsung offers decent discount and free keyboard with Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019)

Popular stories

Samsung-Galaxy-Watch-2-rumor-review-expected-design-features-price-release-date
Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review: expected design, features, price and release date
new-fedex-text-scam-seeks-to-rip-you-off
If you don't want to be ripped off, watch out for a text message from this company
apple-beats-powerbeats-pro-true-wireless-earbuds-best-buy-deal-refurbished
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever at Best Buy, but not for long
Samsung-Quick-Share-feature-sends-files-to-smart-appliances
With Samsung’s answer to AirDrop, you can even send files to your fridge
samsung-galaxy-note-9-refurbished-deal-top-rated-ebay-vendor
Unbeatable eBay deal brings Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 well below $300
analyst-sees-no-appeal-of-t-mobile-sprint-merger-decision
Here's why a telecom analyst expects neither the states nor T-Mobile to appeal the judge's decision

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless