Woot has several Amazon devices on sale at killer prices, including a crazy cheap Fire tablet
Case in point, an awesome new one-day-only sale that sees the Fire 7 tablet listed as low as $19.99 in brand-new condition, as well as a slew of different Echo products offered at irresistible prices ranging from $19.99 to $39.99.
Unfortunately, the most affordable Fire 7 variants have already sold out, so the best you can do at the time of this writing is get a 16GB storage configuration in a single black hue in exchange for $29.99. That's still pretty awesome, so you'll definitely want to hurry... and keep in mind this is naturally not the newest generation of Amazon's smallest Android-based slate.
Commercially released back in 2017, this offers more than adequate specs and features for a measly 30 bucks with a 90-day Amazon warranty included. We're talking everything from a quad-core processor to microSD support, up to 7 hours of battery life on a single charge in average use, and an admittedly modest touchscreen with a resolution of 1024 x 600 pixels.
Ironically, the only e-reader on sale at a special price today is both costlier and older than this Fire 7 (2017) variant, fetching $59.99 in refurbished condition with a 90-day Woot limited warranty included. That's because the 2016 edition of the Kindle Paperwhite comes with a super-high-resolution 300 ppi display in tow, as well as a built-in front light for a comfortable reading experience at night.
As far as Echo deals go, the $39.99 Echo Show 5 and Echo Plus (1st Generation) seem to share today's top bargain status. Obviously, we're talking two radically different devices, one of which includes a screen while the other comes with built-in smart home hub capabilities. Interestingly, the far newer Echo Show 5 is sold at 40 bucks in "used - good" condition, whereas the older Echo Plus will be shipped brand-new alongside a full 1-year warranty.
But wait, there's more. More heavily discounted Amazon-made stuff to be had by the end of the day, that is, including a $24.99 third-gen Echo Dot, $19.99 Echo Auto, $49.99 Fire TV Cube, and $29.99 Echo Spot.