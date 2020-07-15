Woot has several Amazon devices on sale at killer prices, including a crazy cheap Fire tablet

Accessories Android Tablets Deals Amazon Audio

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jul 15, 2020, 5:56 AM
If you're in the market for an affordable Amazon-made tablet, e-book reader, smart speaker, smart display, or any other type of smart device equipped with Alexa functionality, your safest bet is obviously to purchase whatever your heart desires directly from the e-commerce giant.

But shopping at Woot is often even better, as Amazon fully owns the discount-specialized internet retailer, which allows the daughter company to frequently sell a lot of Fire, Kindle, and Echo-branded stuff at truly unbeatable prices with standard manufacturer's warranties included.

Case in point, an awesome new one-day-only sale that sees the Fire 7 tablet listed as low as $19.99 in brand-new condition, as well as a slew of different Echo products offered at irresistible prices ranging from $19.99 to $39.99.

Unfortunately, the most affordable Fire 7 variants have already sold out, so the best you can do at the time of this writing is get a 16GB storage configuration in a single black hue in exchange for $29.99. That's still pretty awesome, so you'll definitely want to hurry... and keep in mind this is naturally not the newest generation of Amazon's smallest Android-based slate.

Commercially released back in 2017, this offers more than adequate specs and features for a measly 30 bucks with a 90-day Amazon warranty included. We're talking everything from a quad-core processor to microSD support, up to 7 hours of battery life on a single charge in average use, and an admittedly modest touchscreen with a resolution of 1024 x 600 pixels.

Ironically, the only e-reader on sale at a special price today is both costlier and older than this Fire 7 (2017) variant, fetching $59.99 in refurbished condition with a 90-day Woot limited warranty included. That's because the 2016 edition of the Kindle Paperwhite comes with a super-high-resolution 300 ppi display in tow, as well as a built-in front light for a comfortable reading experience at night.

As far as Echo deals go, the $39.99 Echo Show 5 and Echo Plus (1st Generation) seem to share today's top bargain status. Obviously, we're talking two radically different devices, one of which includes a screen while the other comes with built-in smart home hub capabilities. Interestingly, the far newer Echo Show 5 is sold at 40 bucks in "used - good" condition, whereas the older Echo Plus will be shipped brand-new alongside a full 1-year warranty.

But wait, there's more. More heavily discounted Amazon-made stuff to be had by the end of the day, that is, including a $24.99 third-gen Echo Dot, $19.99 Echo Auto, $49.99 Fire TV Cube, and $29.99 Echo Spot.

