Amazon is making Alexa even more powerful with a slew of new features

– you can easily share photos with your Alexa contacts from your Echo Show and the Alexa app. Now, when someone shares a photo with you, you can send a reaction back by choosing one of three animated emoji options, including “laugh,” “love,” and “wow.” Daily Music Pick – Amazon Music revealed Daily Music Pick, a new Alexa feature in which artists provide customers with daily music recommendations. Just say “Alexa, play the Daily Music Pick” and each day a new artist will select a song, album, or playlist that they’ve been enjoying at home.

Besides these new features, Amazon announced that Echo Auto is making its way to Australia and that Alexa is now available for Volkswagen Golf 8 owners in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. Also, Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus (2nd Gen) and Sonos Arc, a new premium smart soundbar launching on June 10, will be getting Alexa built-in.