Chrome Browser will soon automatically save you from getting swamped with notifications

greyhulk
greyhulk
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

I just want it to save me from ads. Guess I'll just keep using Brave.

Luvsyalots
Luvsyalots
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

I use duck duck go so I don't have any issues

NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 1d ago

This is definitely a good feature ..

