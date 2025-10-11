iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

AT&T smokes T-Mobile in download speed after 5G SA deployment

Phonearena team
dominimmiv1
dominimmiv1
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

On one test, unknown devices, one tower, unknown if AT&T tower was even available for use to all subscribers, this "test" and article means nothing. When you are able to travel the country and get those speeds on AT&T like you can on T-Mobile in real world situations then they can talk.

Crunchypickles
Crunchypickles
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

Because there is no one on that network yet and T-Mobile has had 5G SA for almost 3 yrs and is LOADED with users. What a ridiculous comparison.

CaptainAmazing
CaptainAmazing
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

Now let’s compare customer experience when dealing with the company for any reason at all…no contest. Tmobile hands down!

robert.johnson1992
robert.johnson1992
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

No fan of att I like having t-mobile doubt in real life situations it will be much faster then T-Mobile or nationwide like tmobiles they have nationwide over all of there networks on standalone

jfinchum2376
jfinchum2376
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

This author fails to mention the most important aspect of all of this but just briefly touched on the category real world use. But the most important thing is the bands being utilized Tmos 2.5 midband can and Will trump any C band in actual years where there's buildings and cars and movement and all that I guarantee you it won't even be close when they conduct actual real comparable usuage tests. The title of this article is totally misleading and quite frankly lazy journalism

Crunchypickles
Crunchypickles
Arena Apprentice
• 10h ago

Because no one is on that network. Please stop being so biased. Where is your integrity? T-mobile has had 5G SA for 3yrs. And we have many users on It. ATT and VZW just launched and Noone is on it. That is the ONLY reason they would be faster.

SallieCell
SallieCell
Arena Apprentice
• 4h ago

It's a good start. I'll give them until next Christmas of '27 to catch up. But by then I'm sure T-Mobile would also have improved.

