Home Discussions You are here AT&T smokes T-Mobile in download speed after 5G SA deployment General Anam Hamid • Published: Oct 11, 2025, 8:31 AM

dominimmiv1 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... On one test, unknown devices, one tower, unknown if AT&T tower was even available for use to all subscribers, this "test" and article means nothing. When you are able to travel the country and get those speeds on AT&T like you can on T-Mobile in real world situations then they can talk. Like 2 Reactions All Quote Crunchypickles Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... Because there is no one on that network yet and T-Mobile has had 5G SA for almost 3 yrs and is LOADED with users. What a ridiculous comparison. Like 2 Reactions All Quote CaptainAmazing Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... Now let's compare customer experience when dealing with the company for any reason at all…no contest. Tmobile hands down! Like Reactions All Quote robert.johnson1992 Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... No fan of att I like having t-mobile doubt in real life situations it will be much faster then T-Mobile or nationwide like tmobiles they have nationwide over all of there networks on standalone Like Reactions All Quote jfinchum2376 Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... This author fails to mention the most important aspect of all of this but just briefly touched on the category real world use. But the most important thing is the bands being utilized Tmos 2.5 midband can and Will trump any C band in actual years where there's buildings and cars and movement and all that I guarantee you it won't even be close when they conduct actual real comparable usuage tests. The title of this article is totally misleading and quite frankly lazy journalism Like Reactions All Quote Crunchypickles Arena Apprentice • 10h ago ... Because no one is on that network. Please stop being so biased. Where is your integrity? T-mobile has had 5G SA for 3yrs. And we have many users on It. ATT and VZW just launched and Noone is on it. That is the ONLY reason they would be faster. Like Reactions All Quote SallieCell Arena Apprentice • 4h ago ... It's a good start. I'll give them until next Christmas of '27 to catch up. But by then I'm sure T-Mobile would also have improved. Like Reactions All Quote
