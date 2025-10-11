iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Samsung’s new 200MP camera sensor has tiny pixels that could power your next telephoto zoom camera

Phonearena team
ezakustam
ezakustam
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

The Chinese left Samsung behind long ago, but they seem willing to keep sitting still or even go backwards. Will their cameras finally become competitive again this year, or is this just another distraction? I would love nothing more than for Samsung to have the best photo and video in the industry again. (ESPECIALLY for low light.)

johnayla
johnayla
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

Samsung’s new 200MP ISOCELL HP5 sensor features ultra-tiny 0.5 µm pixels, enabling sharper telephoto zoom in slimmer phones. Its advanced tech boosts light capture and image quality, making next-gen smartphone zoom cameras more powerful and compact.

