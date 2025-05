iPhone 17 Pro: 10 new features Apple might introduce this year

iPhone 17

24 MP selfie camera

8K video recording

Tougher, glare-free display

Aluminum frame instead of titanium

12 GB RAM

A19 Pro chip

Apple’s own Wi-Fi 7 chip

Better cooling system

Across the entirelineup, Apple is rumored to be doubling the front-facing camera resolution, upgrading it from the current 12 MP to a sharper 24 MP sensor. What does that mean for you? Expect much clearer, more detailed selfies that capture every little detail, plus video calls that look noticeably crisper and more vibrant. Apple could finally bring 8K video recording to its Pro models for the first time. If this pans out, it will be Apple’s long-awaited jump into ultra-high-res video – a major upgrade the Pro line has needed for a while.Apple is apparently working on a tougher screen with a new anti-reflective coating. That means better scratch and drop resistance, plus less glare when you are outside trying to check your notifications, watch a video or simply use your phone for whatever reason.This one is a bit surprising. Rumors say Apple could ditch the titanium frame exclusive to the Pro models and switch to aluminum for thePro series. For context, iPhone 15 and 16 Pros had titanium, while iPhone X to 14 Pros used stainless steel. The back might get a “part-aluminum, part-glass” makeover, too. Not everyone’s going to love losing that feature usually reserved for the higher-end feel.With AI becoming a bigger deal, more RAM is a must. ThePro and Pro Max should get 12 GB of RAM – a first for iPhones. This boost should help Apple Intelligence run smoother and multitasking feel faster. For context, all iPhone 16 models max out at 8 GB.As usual, thePro will pack Apple’s newest chipset. In this case, that should be the A19 Pro, built on TSMC’s third-gen 3nm process. Expect modest gains in speed and battery life – nothing revolutionary, but solid improvements.Apple has been working on in-house modems for 5G and Wi-Fi for a while now. ThePro and Pro Max should debut a new combo Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth chip, possibly rolling out to the rest of the lineup later.Theseries should also get upgraded cooling, with the iPhone 17 Pro Max standing out thanks to a vapor chamber and graphite sheet combo. This liquid cooling system is designed to stop the phone from overheating and throttling performance, which is key as AI and powerful chips push the limits.