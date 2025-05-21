iPhone 17 Pro: 10 new features Apple might introduce this year
These are the key changes to expect in Apple’s upcoming Pro lineup.
The iPhone 17 series is set to drop this September and there are some interesting shifts happening. For one, the Plus model might be out this time, replaced by a new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air. As for the rest, it should stick around as expected – that means the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
And if you are eyeing the Pro models, you are in luck because even though they won’t launch for a few more months, the rumors already give us a pretty clear picture of what changes to expect.
A redesigned camera bar
The Pro models are likely to get a redesigned camera island. They should still have the same triple-camera setup, but now on a much bigger camera bump that nearly stretches edge to edge. The lenses, flash and LiDAR sensor should be spaced out with a giant gap. This odd look might be because of a new camera sensor inside.
New 48 MP periscope telephoto camera
The telephoto camera might be getting a serious upgrade, jumping from 12 MP on the iPhone 16 Pro to a 48 MP periscope lens on the 17 Pro models. This should offer up to 10x lossless zoom and better quality for long-distance and low-light shots.
24 MP selfie camera
Across the entire iPhone 17 lineup, Apple is rumored to be doubling the front-facing camera resolution, upgrading it from the current 12 MP to a sharper 24 MP sensor. What does that mean for you? Expect much clearer, more detailed selfies that capture every little detail, plus video calls that look noticeably crisper and more vibrant.
8K video recording
Apple could finally bring 8K video recording to its Pro models for the first time. If this pans out, it will be Apple’s long-awaited jump into ultra-high-res video – a major upgrade the Pro line has needed for a while.
Tougher, glare-free display
Apple is apparently working on a tougher screen with a new anti-reflective coating. That means better scratch and drop resistance, plus less glare when you are outside trying to check your notifications, watch a video or simply use your phone for whatever reason.
Aluminum frame instead of titanium
This one is a bit surprising. Rumors say Apple could ditch the titanium frame exclusive to the Pro models and switch to aluminum for the iPhone 17 Pro series. For context, iPhone 15 and 16 Pros had titanium, while iPhone X to 14 Pros used stainless steel. The back might get a “part-aluminum, part-glass” makeover, too. Not everyone’s going to love losing that feature usually reserved for the higher-end feel.
12 GB RAM
With AI becoming a bigger deal, more RAM is a must. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max should get 12 GB of RAM – a first for iPhones. This boost should help Apple Intelligence run smoother and multitasking feel faster. For context, all iPhone 16 models max out at 8 GB.
A19 Pro chip
As usual, the iPhone 17 Pro will pack Apple’s newest chipset. In this case, that should be the A19 Pro, built on TSMC’s third-gen 3nm process. Expect modest gains in speed and battery life – nothing revolutionary, but solid improvements.
Apple’s own Wi-Fi 7 chip
Apple has been working on in-house modems for 5G and Wi-Fi for a while now. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max should debut a new combo Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth chip, possibly rolling out to the rest of the lineup later.
Better cooling system
The iPhone 17 series should also get upgraded cooling, with the iPhone 17 Pro Max standing out thanks to a vapor chamber and graphite sheet combo. This liquid cooling system is designed to stop the phone from overheating and throttling performance, which is key as AI and powerful chips push the limits.
