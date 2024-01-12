Wi-Fi 7 explained: Everything you need to know

Wi-Fi 7 potential applications

What do I need to get Wi-Fi 7 running?

Do I really need Wi-Fi 7?

What does all that mean in practice? Wi-Fi 7 will open new possibilities in every area that depends on wireless data transfer. AR/VR is one such example. These headsets need a lot of data to run between the headset and the processing unit (which could be off the headset, saving weight and making things much more comfortable).With the help of Wi-Fi 7, you will be able to stream 4K and 8K video data with no lag or stutter. The lower latency will also allow gamers to play competitively over wireless connections and boost the mobile game industry in the long run.With a Wi-Fi 7 router, all your smart home gadgets and devices will work much faster and more reliably. Think of smart speakers, cameras, smart TV sets, bulbs, and thermostats, all having enough bandwidth and speed to deliver the best performance.You need a Wi-Fi 7 router, and all other gadgets that would connect to the router must support Wi-Fi 7 to get all the benefits of the standard. Fret not, Wi-Fi 7 routers are already in stores, and even though there aren't many devices that support the standard now, the routers are backward compatible, meaning they will work with all your Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 5 devices.It's a great way to be future-proof, as this standard will spread quickly across different devices, such as smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, etc.Another solid question. And the answer, as always, is "it depends." If you already have a Wi-Fi 6 router and don't need super-fast speeds or 16 separate connections to different devices, then probably not.On the other hand, if your home is smart or your setup is wireless, meaning you watch 4K streams, play competitively on your laptop, use several smartphones connected to the Wi-Fi in your household, and have multiple devices that require fast wireless connection, then you will greatly benefit from switching to Wi-Fi 7.