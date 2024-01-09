Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Wi-Fi 7 is introduced with five times faster transfer speeds and less interference
Earlier this week the Wi-Fi Alliance unveiled Wi-Fi 7 which brings faster transfer speeds and lower latency, a couple of things that will be tailor-made for a device like Apple's Vision Pro. Let's take a deeper look at the numbers. The current standard is Wi-Fi 6E which is essentially Wi-Fi 6 with additional support for the 6GHz band. But check out how much faster Wi-Fi 7 will be compared to Wi-Fi 6E.

While Wi-Fi 6E has a maximum transfer speed of 9Gbps, Wi-Fi 7 supports a maximum transfer speed of up to 46Gbps. That makes Wi-Fi 7 five times faster than current Wi-Fi. In countries where Wi-Fi has access to the 6GHz band, Wi-Fi 7 will double the channel size meaning support for more traffic leading to less interference. 4K QAM means that transmissions carry 20% more bits than they can with the 1024 QAM currently being used with Wi-Fi 6E. In other words, more data can be transmitted at one time.

Kevin Robinson, president and CEO of Wi-Fi Alliance, said, "The introduction of Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 7 marks the emergence of the latest generation of Wi-Fi and will be an accelerant to mass adoption of Wi-Fi 7. This certification underscores our relentless commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology that redefines the way users experience Wi-Fi, providing faster speeds, improved efficiency, and increased reliability which expand the horizons of what is possible through Wi-Fi."

It will take some time before you see smartphones support the new Wi-Fi standard. Haitung Securities analyst Jeff Pu told clients a few months ago that the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be the first Apple devices to work with Wi-Fi 7 in 2024. Those phones should be released this coming September. But as we pointed out earlier, Wi-Fi 7 is perfect for mixed reality devices like the Vision Pro which makes us wonder whether Apple will be able to have its $3,499 spatial computer ready to support Wi-Fi 7 in time for its February 2nd launch.
