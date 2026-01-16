We're downloading fewer apps than ever - but spending way more money on them

Downloads keep dropping (first image), while spending continues to climb (second image).





This marks the fifth year in a row that downloads have fallen, following a peak of around 135 billion installs during the pandemic boom in 2020. What’s keeping the industry growing despite that slowdown is subscriptions, which have become deeply baked into the app economy.Not all categories were affected the same way. Mobile games saw the steepest decline, with downloads dropping 8.6% year over year to 39.4 billion, following a 6.6% drop the year before. Non-game apps, on the other hand, actually grew slightly, climbing 1.1% to 67.4 billion downloads after declining by the same amount the previous year.