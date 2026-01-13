Apple launches its biggest creative app bundle yet – Apple Creator Studio

The idea of the Apple Creator Studio’s suite of apps is to give professionals, aspiring creatives, entrepreneurs, students, and educators the tools they need to bring their artistic vision to life. | Image credit – Apple

Some of these apps are also getting upgrades as part of the launch. Final Cut Pro on Mac and iPad is adding new video editing tools and smarter features aimed at speeding up complex workflows.Meanwhile, Pixelmator Pro is finally coming to the iPad with an interface built specifically for touch and Apple Pencil. Logic Pro on Mac and iPad is picking up new tools like Synth Player and Chord ID to help with writing, producing, and mixing music.