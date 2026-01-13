Apple launches its biggest creative app bundle yet – Apple Creator Studio
Video, music, design, and productivity apps like Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro are now wrapped into one subscription.
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If you make content on Apple gear, there’s a new service you will probably want to look at. Apple just rolled out Apple Creator Studio, a subscription that bundles a ton of its pro creative tools into one package.
Apple Creator Studio is basically Apple’s way of turning its best creative software into a single monthly plan. It’s designed for people who use Mac, iPad, and iPhone to edit videos, make music, design graphics, and build presentations.
So what do you actually get? Quite a lot. The bundle includes Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, and Pixelmator Pro on Mac and iPad. On the Mac side, you also get Motion, Compressor, and MainStage. On top of that, Apple is throwing in premium features and intelligent tools for Keynote, Pages, Numbers, and later Freeform across iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
Apple wraps its pro creative apps into one subscription
Apple Creator Studio is basically Apple’s way of turning its best creative software into a single monthly plan. It’s designed for people who use Mac, iPad, and iPhone to edit videos, make music, design graphics, and build presentations.
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The service launches on Wednesday, January 28, and it costs $12.99 per month or $129 per year, with a one-month free trial. If you are a college student or an educator, it is way cheaper at $2.99 per month or $29.99 per year.
So what do you actually get? Quite a lot. The bundle includes Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, and Pixelmator Pro on Mac and iPad. On the Mac side, you also get Motion, Compressor, and MainStage. On top of that, Apple is throwing in premium features and intelligent tools for Keynote, Pages, Numbers, and later Freeform across iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
Of course, if subscriptions aren’t your thing, Apple is still letting people buy the Mac versions of Final Cut Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Logic Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage as one-time purchases through the Mac App Store.
The idea of the Apple Creator Studio’s suite of apps is to give professionals, aspiring creatives, entrepreneurs, students, and educators the tools they need to bring their artistic vision to life. | Image credit – Apple
Some of these apps are also getting upgrades as part of the launch. Final Cut Pro on Mac and iPad is adding new video editing tools and smarter features aimed at speeding up complex workflows.
Meanwhile, Pixelmator Pro is finally coming to the iPad with an interface built specifically for touch and Apple Pencil. Logic Pro on Mac and iPad is picking up new tools like Synth Player and Chord ID to help with writing, producing, and mixing music.
Pixelmator Pro is finally on iPad, bringing its full suite of favorite features optimized for touch and Apple Pencil. | Image credit – Apple
Apple Creator Studio is a great value that enables creators of all types to pursue their craft and grow their skills by providing easy access to the most powerful and intuitive tools for video editing, music making, creative imaging, and visual productivity — all leveled up with advanced intelligent tools to augment and accelerate workflows. There’s never been a more flexible and accessible way to get started with such a powerful collection of creative apps for professionals, emerging artists, entrepreneurs, students, and educators to do their best work and explore their creative interests from start to finish.
A much cheaper way to get serious creative tools
The whole idea behind Apple Creator Studio is to make pro-level tools easier to get into. Instead of buying apps one by one, you get everything in one subscription for video editing, music production, image editing, and productivity.
And honestly, this kind of bundle has been overdue. Buying these apps outright can get expensive fast. Final Cut Pro alone costs $300 as a one-time purchase, which I personally prefer, but not everyone can or wants to drop that much money upfront.
With this new model, you can pay for the tools while you need them and cancel when you don’t, which makes a lot more sense for freelancers, students, or people just getting started.
Apple just turned pro apps into a subscription. Your first reaction?
Take my money, this is perfect.
37.5%
I like it, but I still miss owning apps.
12.5%
I don’t trust subscriptions.
37.5%
I’m not touching this.
12.5%
Another big push for Apple’s services business
This also fits perfectly into Apple’s bigger strategy. Apple’s services had a record-breaking 2025, and moves like this make it clear the company wants subscriptions to play an even bigger role going forward.
A lot of people, myself included, still like owning the software they pay for. But the reality is that subscriptions are taking over. Spending around $15 a month feels easier than dropping a few hundred dollars in one go, and Apple knows it.
With Apple Creator Studio, more people are likely to jump into tools like Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro than ever before, simply because the barrier to entry is now way lower.
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