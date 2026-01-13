Build your custom plan with Tello!

Apple launches its biggest creative app bundle yet – Apple Creator Studio

Video, music, design, and productivity apps like Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro are now wrapped into one subscription.

1comment
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Apps iPhone iPad Laptops
Apple Creator Studio logo on a black background.
If you make content on Apple gear, there’s a new service you will probably want to look at. Apple just rolled out Apple Creator Studio, a subscription that bundles a ton of its pro creative tools into one package.

Apple wraps its pro creative apps into one subscription


Apple Creator Studio is basically Apple’s way of turning its best creative software into a single monthly plan. It’s designed for people who use Mac, iPad, and iPhone to edit videos, make music, design graphics, and build presentations.

Recommended For You
The service launches on Wednesday, January 28, and it costs $12.99 per month or $129 per year, with a one-month free trial. If you are a college student or an educator, it is way cheaper at $2.99 per month or $29.99 per year.

So what do you actually get? Quite a lot. The bundle includes Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, and Pixelmator Pro on Mac and iPad. On the Mac side, you also get Motion, Compressor, and MainStage. On top of that, Apple is throwing in premium features and intelligent tools for Keynote, Pages, Numbers, and later Freeform across iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Of course, if subscriptions aren’t your thing, Apple is still letting people buy the Mac versions of Final Cut Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Logic Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage as one-time purchases through the Mac App Store.

The idea of the Apple Creator Studio’s suite of apps is to give professionals, aspiring creatives, entrepreneurs, students, and educators the tools they need to bring their artistic vision to life. | Image credit – Apple

Some of these apps are also getting upgrades as part of the launch. Final Cut Pro on Mac and iPad is adding new video editing tools and smarter features aimed at speeding up complex workflows.

Meanwhile, Pixelmator Pro is finally coming to the iPad with an interface built specifically for touch and Apple Pencil. Logic Pro on Mac and iPad is picking up new tools like Synth Player and Chord ID to help with writing, producing, and mixing music.

 
Pixelmator Pro is finally on iPad, bringing its full suite of favorite features optimized for touch and Apple Pencil. | Image credit – Apple 

Apple Creator Studio is a great value that enables creators of all types to pursue their craft and grow their skills by providing easy access to the most powerful and intuitive tools for video editing, music making, creative imaging, and visual productivity — all leveled up with advanced intelligent tools to augment and accelerate workflows. There’s never been a more flexible and accessible way to get started with such a powerful collection of creative apps for professionals, emerging artists, entrepreneurs, students, and educators to do their best work and explore their creative interests from start to finish.
– Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, January 2026

A much cheaper way to get serious creative tools


The whole idea behind Apple Creator Studio is to make pro-level tools easier to get into. Instead of buying apps one by one, you get everything in one subscription for video editing, music production, image editing, and productivity.

And honestly, this kind of bundle has been overdue. Buying these apps outright can get expensive fast. Final Cut Pro alone costs $300 as a one-time purchase, which I personally prefer, but not everyone can or wants to drop that much money upfront.

With this new model, you can pay for the tools while you need them and cancel when you don’t, which makes a lot more sense for freelancers, students, or people just getting started.

Apple just turned pro apps into a subscription. Your first reaction?
Take my money, this is perfect.
37.5%
I like it, but I still miss owning apps.
12.5%
I don’t trust subscriptions.
37.5%
I’m not touching this.
12.5%
8 Votes

Another big push for Apple’s services business


This also fits perfectly into Apple’s bigger strategy. Apple’s services had a record-breaking 2025, and moves like this make it clear the company wants subscriptions to play an even bigger role going forward.

A lot of people, myself included, still like owning the software they pay for. But the reality is that subscriptions are taking over. Spending around $15 a month feels easier than dropping a few hundred dollars in one go, and Apple knows it.

With Apple Creator Studio, more people are likely to jump into tools like Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro than ever before, simply because the barrier to entry is now way lower.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (1)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
Google is quietly building something that could transform the lineup beyond the Pixel 11
Google is quietly building something that could transform the lineup beyond the Pixel 11
T-Mobile charges customer $3,300 for three iPhones the carrier said would be free
T-Mobile charges customer $3,300 for three iPhones the carrier said would be free
Galaxy S22 Ultra owners want to sue Samsung for a second time because of a massive breach of privacy
Galaxy S22 Ultra owners want to sue Samsung for a second time because of a massive breach of privacy
I don't need to see the unveiling as I've already decided on my next phone
I don't need to see the unveiling as I've already decided on my next phone
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
Real photo of iPhone 18 Pro in new colors reveals two very welcome changes
Real photo of iPhone 18 Pro in new colors reveals two very welcome changes
Latest News
Galaxy S26 plunges to record low price at Amazon and Samsung
Galaxy S26 plunges to record low price at Amazon and Samsung
Has the Galaxy S26 Ultra been hit with the green line curse?
Has the Galaxy S26 Ultra been hit with the green line curse?
I bought my first smartwatch in 2016. Here are the only 3 features that actually matter.
I bought my first smartwatch in 2016. Here are the only 3 features that actually matter.
The repetitive specs and excessive US prices of Motorola's Razr (2026) and Razr+ (2026) are here
The repetitive specs and excessive US prices of Motorola's Razr (2026) and Razr+ (2026) are here
Amazon slashes $100 off Galaxy Tab S11, making the 256GB model a top pick
Amazon slashes $100 off Galaxy Tab S11, making the 256GB model a top pick
The archenemy of Apple and Samsung beats both giants in the wider foldable race
The archenemy of Apple and Samsung beats both giants in the wider foldable race