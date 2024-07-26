Weekly deals under $300: Motorola Edge (2023), Galaxy Watch 6, and more epic deals
The weekend is here! And it's time for another fine selection of fantastic deals for tech enthusiasts on a budget. If you want to treat yourself to a new Android tablet, a smartwatch, or something else but can't spend over $300, you've come to the right place.
We've gathered some generous discounts on budget phones, wireless earbuds, and more, helping you find what you need without breaking the bank! Let's get started with this week's top three deals under $300!
This week, you can save $100 on the Galaxy Watch 6. The 40mm model usually retails for just under $300, but it's now a true gem for under $200! It would go nicely with your Samsung phone, too (if you have one).
How about a new tablet for daily entertainment or sketching? The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is another option that enjoys temptingly reduced prices at Amazon. This fella with 64GB and the S Pen in the box is now discounted by $120, meaning it can be yours for under $210 instead of $330.
Top 3 tech deals under $300 this week
In case you don't need a smartwatch right now, consider getting a new phone! And what could be better than the stylus-wielding Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)? This puppy arrives for a whopping $170 off its usual price, thanks to Amazon's exceptionally generous offer.
Up to 50% off your new phone with these epic phone deals
Undeniably, the most attractive deal this week is Amazon's 50% discount on the Motorola Edge (2023). If you followed this year's Prime Day, you probably know it was one of the best phone deals during the event. Given that it usually costs almost $600, this phone is indeed a treat for 50% off its price tag.
Besides this ultra-cool offer, Amazon also sells this year's Moto G Power 5G (2024) with a price cut of $50. There's also a $100 discount on last year's battery beast from the brand.
Not a Motorola fan? Get the OnePlus Nord N30 5G! This one is now 17% off at Amazon. Alternatively, Woot continues to sell the Pixel 6 for just $249.99, thus saving you $349 on its list price of $599.
Amp up your entertainment time with a sub-$300 tablet today
There aren't countless tablets under $300 this week. With that in mind, you can save $49 on the 10th Gen iPad (2022) or grab the older model for $80 off its list price. There's also a $50 price cut available on the Galaxy Tab A9+.
If you find neither of these offers attractive, consider Best Buy's discount on the Lenovo Tab M11. The model with 128GB of storage now retails for just $139.99, making it one of the best budget tablets you can possibly get.
These smartwatch deals under $300 are as hot as fire!
There's lots of excitement in the world of smartwatches this week. One of the best options from Samsung, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, is now way under $300 following a massive 52% markdown at Walmart. At the same store, you can get a Garmin Forerunner 945 for only $289.99. This timepiece is now $210 cheaper!
The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm), whose regular price is almost $400, is also deeply discounted this week. For a limited time, Amazon sells the model in Silver for 30% off!
If you're an Apple user, none of these offers will tickle your fancy. Fortunately, you can snatch the smaller-sized Apple Watch Series 9 at 25% off its usual price. Or, pick the more affordable Apple Watch SE 2 and save $60.
Take a look at these awesome sub-$300 deals on headphones and earbuds before you go!
Looking for a new pair of earbuds or a set of headphones at discounted prices? Well, you're in luck this weekend! As you can see, many of the deals we've gathered let you save around 50% on different wireless earbuds.
At Walmart, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which may no longer be the latest option from Samsung but remain one of the best wireless earbuds, retail for only $109. The incredible deal saves you 52% on these puppies.
Woot has an even more mouth-wateringly attractive promo on the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3. These are dirt-cheap right now (considering their MSRP of almost $280), offered for 64% off their usual price.
You can also get the Beats Studio Pro for 49% off their usual price or score $20 in savings on the OnePlus Buds 3.
Party up with these sub-$300 Bluetooth speaker deals!
This week's Bluetooth speaker deals offer something for every taste! Whether you're looking for something ultra-compact or need a large-sized speaker that can wake up the entire neighborhood, you'll surely find what you're looking for right here!
For starters, you can snag the Ultimate Ears EPICBOOM for 23% off its usual price. This speaker is quite attractive right now, considering its extremely neat features and floatable design.
Last but not least, you can save 25% on the karaoke-ready Sony SRS-XV500 at Amazon. Alternatively, take advantage of the SRS-XE200 deal, which saves you 35% on the model in Orange!
One of the most-loved big-sized speakers, the JBL Xtreme 3, is currently $130 cheaper at Walmart. At the same store, you can get the small Clip 4. This one may not be super loud, but it's good enough for all-day carrying, particularly with the handy built-in clip. The JBL Clip 4 is now $30 off.
