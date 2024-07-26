Weekly deals under $300: Motorola Edge (2023), Galaxy Watch 6, and more epic deals

Top 3 tech deals under $300 this week

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023): Now $170 OFF! Amazon now offers the fantastic Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) for $170 off its list price. This is an incredible promo that lands the phone at its best price! It's a real treat right now, so don't miss out! $170 off (43%) Buy at Amazon Grab the Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) and save $100 The 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 is now $100 cheaper at Amazon. The limited-time deal lands the smartwatch at irresistible prices. You won't find the same promo at Walmart, making it even more attractive. Get yours at Amazon and save! $100 off (33%) Buy at Amazon The incredible Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is now 36% off! The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is another incredible option under $300! This tablet usually retails for about $330, but you can now get one for less than $210, thanks to Amazon's fantastic discount. Save $120 on one while you can! $120 off (36%) Buy at Amazon





Up to 50% off your new phone with these epic phone deals

Motorola Edge (2023): HALF OFF at Amazon Don't want to spend much money on your next Motorola Edge model? The Edge (2023) is the one for you. This bad boy is now 50% cheaper! The epic discount first went live during Prime Day, but it's still here and awaits your attention. Get your $600 phone for under $300 while you can! $300 off (50%) Buy at Amazon Save $50 on the Moto G Power 5G (2024) at Amazon The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is now available for 17% off its usual price. To our knowledge, this is so far the best markdown ever seen on this year's battery beast from Motorola. Go ahead and save $50 on yours! $50 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Save $51 on the OnePlus Nord N30 at Amazon Now's the time to get your OnePlus Nord N30! This bad boy has received a tempting $51 discount on Amazon, making it a real gem. With its 108MP main camera and blazing-fast charging speeds, this is one of the best value-for-money options. Get one and save 17%. $51 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 6: Now $249.99 at Woot You can also snatch the Pixel 6 at Woot. This phone may be no spring chicken, but it'll still get the job done. Plus, it's now only $249.99 at Woot, which saves you 58% off its list price of $599. This is the model with 128GB of storage. $349 off (58%) $249 99 $599 Buy at Woot Score $100 off the Moto G Power 5G (2023) Do you want to get a new 5G-ready phone for less than $200? Take advantage of Amazon's deal on the Moto G Power 5G (2023)! The phone is now $100 cheaper than usual, making it a real treat for those who don't want to spend too much money on their next phone. $100 off (33%) Buy at Amazon





Undeniably, the most attractive deal this week is Amazon's 50% discount on the Motorola Edge (2023) . If you followed this year's Prime Day, you probably know it was one of the best phone deals during the event. Given that it usually costs almost $600, this phone is indeed a treat for 50% off its price tag.





Besides this ultra-cool offer, Amazon also sells this year's Moto G Power 5G (2024) with a price cut of $50. There's also a $100 discount on last year's battery beast from the brand.









Amp up your entertainment time with a sub-$300 tablet today

Lenovo Tab M11, 128GB: save $60 at Best Buy You can once again score a bargain on the Lenovo Tab M11. The model with 128GB of storage now enjoys one of its lowest prices after a tempting $60 price cut at Best Buy. Get one and save $60 while Best Buy's deal is still here. $60 off (30%) $139 99 $199 99 Buy at BestBuy iPad (10th Generation): 14% off at Amazon Get the 10th Gen iPad at Amazon and save 14%. This markdown lands the tablet just under the $300 mark, making it a treat for Apple users. The slate features an A14 Bionic chip and is a great choice right now. $49 off (14%) Buy at Amazon Save $50 on the Galaxy Tab A9+ at Amazon The Galaxy Tab A9+ is now $50 off at Amazon. This puppy may lack S Pen support on its 11-inch 90Hz screen, but it's equipped with a Qualcomm processor for good performance and packs four Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers. Get yours today and save $50 on Amazon. $50 off (23%) $169 99 $219 99 Buy at BestBuy Apple iPad 10.2-inch: get for 24% off at Amazon Alternatively, you can get the Apple iPad 10.2-inch from 2021 at Amazon. This puppy is getting slightly outdated, but it's still relative with its A13 Bionic chip. This Wi-Fi model with 64GB of storage is currently under $250. Save 24% on one now. $80 off (24%) Buy at Amazon





There aren't countless tablets under $300 this week. With that in mind, you can save $49 on the 10th Gen iPad (2022) or grab the older model for $80 off its list price. There's also a $50 price cut available on the Galaxy Tab A9+.



If you find neither of these offers attractive, consider Best Buy's discount on the Lenovo Tab M11. The model with 128GB of storage now retails for just $139.99, making it one of the best budget tablets you can possibly get.





These smartwatch deals under $300 are as hot as fire!

Get the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for $50 off at Walmart Walmart's generous Galaxy Watch 4 Classic deal is still going strong! The 46mm version is still $50 cheaper than usual. It's brand new and has become an absolute best seller at the merchant. Get yours for under $100 while you can. $50 off (34%) $99 $149 Buy at Walmart Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm): save 30% at Amazon Amazon now sells the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in Silver with a 43mm case for a massive 30% off its list price. That means the timepiece, which usually costs about $400, is now under $280! A real treat for those who can afford to spend a bit more on their new wearable. $121 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Get the Apple Watch SE (2022) for 24% off at Amazon The Apple Watch SE 2 with a 40mm case is now available for 24% off its list price. This lands the budget-friendly Apple wearable under the $190 mark. The smartwatch features sleep and fitness tracking, plus it supports Apple's Crash Detection function. $60 off (24%) Buy at Amazon 41mm Apple Watch Series 9: save 25% at Amazon If you want a feature-rich Apple smartwatch under $300, consider the Apple Watch Series 9. This one is now $100 off at Amazon. With plenty of features, sleek design, and all-day battery life, the watch is worth every penny. So, act fast and save on one today! $100 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Forerunner 945: save $210 at Walmart! The Garmin Forerunner 945 is now under $300 at Walmart. The wearable sells for just $289.99, which is a fantastic price. Keep in mind that Walmart's regular list price for the timepiece is $599.99, but in actuality, the non-LTE model has a list price of $499.99. Get one for $120 off at Walmart $210 off (42%) $289 99 $499 99 Buy at Walmart Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: now $231 off at Walmart Get the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at Walmart and save $231 in the process. The watch is loaded with features, offers amazing durability and is a real bargain at this price. Get yours and save now! $231 off (52%) $217 72 $449 Buy at Walmart





There's lots of excitement in the world of smartwatches this week. One of the best options from Samsung , the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro , is now way under $300 following a massive 52% markdown at Walmart. At the same store, you can get a Garmin Forerunner 945 for only $289.99. This timepiece is now $210 cheaper!





The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm), whose regular price is almost $400, is also deeply discounted this week. For a limited time, Amazon sells the model in Silver for 30% off!





If you're an Apple user, none of these offers will tickle your fancy. Fortunately, you can snatch the smaller-sized Apple Watch Series 9 at 25% off its usual price. Or, pick the more affordable Apple Watch SE 2 and save $60.





Take a look at these awesome sub-$300 deals on headphones and earbuds before you go!

Get the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 for 64% off The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 are $180 off at Amazon-owned retailer Woot. The merchant lets you take advantage of the same 64% discount, landing the earbuds under $100, which is also their lowest price! Don't miss out! Two-year Sennheiser manufacturer's warranty available. $180 off (64%) $99 99 $279 95 Buy at Woot 53% off the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at Walmart! Now's the time to get a pair, as Walmart sells the model in Graphite at an incredible 53% discount. The deal is available from a Pro Seller, but it's quite astonishing nonetheless. Get yours and save $121 while you still can! $121 off (53%) $109 $229 99 Buy at Walmart Save $42 on the Galaxy Buds FE at Walmart Another exciting Pro Seller deal at Walmart lets you snag the Galaxy Buds FE for 42% off their usual price. These earbuds have a comfortable design and are definitely far more attractive at their current price. $42 off (42%) $58 $99 99 Buy at Walmart Beats Studio Pro: Now 49% off at Amazon You can save 49% on the Beats Studio Pro at Amazon. While this promo doesn't land them at their best price, the good news is that you can pick your favorite color and still claim your 49% of savings! Take advantage of this deal soon. $170 off (49%) Buy at Amazon Beats Solo 4: Now 35% off at Amazon Another good choice for Beats fans are the Beats Solo 4. These lack ANC but offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, lossless audio via USB-C, and up to 50 hours of listening time. These bad boys have fast-charging, too. The best part is that you can now save 35% on them at Amazon. $70 off (35%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus Buds 3: Save $20 at Amazon The OnePlus Buds 3 have dropped to their best price on Amazon. As far as we know, the budget earbuds haven't been available at that price before. So, go ahead and save 20% on them now! $20 off (20%) Buy at Amazon JBL Tune 230NC TWS: Get yours and save 52% at Amazon You can now get the awesome JBL Tune 230 NC TWS at fantastic prices. The headphones are 52% off at Amazon for a limited time, meaning you can get them for less than $50. Usually, these cost about $100, so this is clearly an exciting savings opportunity. $52 off (52%) Buy at Amazon JBL Tune 670NC: 23% off at Amazon The JBL Tune 670NC enjoy a 23% markdown at Amazon right now. The limited-time deal lands the headset under $80, making it a good choice for cash-strapped users. For your investment, you get over-ear headphones with Adaptive Noise Cancelling, up to 70 hours of playtime and a lightweight design! $23 off (23%) Buy at Amazon





Looking for a new pair of earbuds or a set of headphones at discounted prices? Well, you're in luck this weekend! As you can see, many of the deals we've gathered let you save around 50% on different wireless earbuds.









Woot has an even more mouth-wateringly attractive promo on the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3. These are dirt-cheap right now (considering their MSRP of almost $280), offered for 64% off their usual price.





You can also get the Beats Studio Pro for 49% off their usual price or score $20 in savings on the OnePlus Buds 3





Party up with these sub-$300 Bluetooth speaker deals!

Marshall Stanmore III: save 21% at Amazon The Marshall Stanmore III is ideal for those who want room-filling sound and style. The iconic speaker has an easy setup and is now 21% more affordable than usual. The discount at Amazon lands this bad boy under $300! $80 off (21%) Buy at Amazon Get the JBL Xtreme 3 for $130 off its price tag The JBL Xtreme 3 once again enjoys one of its lowest prices. This time, Walmart sells the model in Black for an ultra-attractive 35% off its usual price. That means the merchant saves you $130 on this huge, loud speaker. $130 off (35%) $239 99 $369 99 Buy at Walmart JBL Clip 4: save $30 at Walmart If you want something ultra-portable, consider Walmart's deal on the JBL Clip 4. This bad boy is now $30 off at the merchant, which is an incredible bargain. Get yours today for $50. $30 off (37%) $50 $79 95 Buy at Walmart Sony SRS-XE200: 35% off at Amazon This is the time to treat yourself to the Sony SRS-XE200. This bad boy features a shock and dustproof design, offers 16 hours of playtime, and now retails for 35% off its usual price. Get one and save big. $45 off (35%) Buy at Amazon Ultimate Ears EPICBOOM: Now 23% off at Amazon The UE EPICBOOM offers bass-heavy sound, 360-degree audio, adaptive EQ, and it even has a floatable design! This big speaker is now available for 23% off its usual price, meaning you can get one for under $270 instead of $350! $80 off (23%) Buy at Amazon Get the Sony SRS-XV500 at its best price on Amazon! This Sony speaker was released in January 2024 and offers a thumping sound with crisp vocals, giving you an amazing party experience. It also has guitar and mic inputs for memorable karaoke nights. With a total playtime of up to 25 hours, it won't turn down the heat at the worst possible moment. Get yours at its best price and enjoy your savings! $100 off (25%) Buy at Amazon









For starters, you can snag the Ultimate Ears EPICBOOM for 23% off its usual price. This speaker is quite attractive right now, considering its extremely neat features and floatable design.



One of the most-loved big-sized speakers, the JBL Xtreme 3, is currently $130 cheaper at Walmart. At the same store, you can get the small Clip 4. This one may not be super loud, but it's good enough for all-day carrying, particularly with the handy built-in clip. The JBL Clip 4 is now $30 off.



This week's Bluetooth speaker deals offer something for every taste! Whether you're looking for something ultra-compact or need a large-sized speaker that can wake up the entire neighborhood, you'll surely find what you're looking for right here!