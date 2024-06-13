Weekly deals under $200: OnePlus Nord N30 5G, Beats Studio Pro, Pixel Watch, and more
If you're short on cash but want to treat yourself to some cool tech, you've come to the right place! This week, you can find Motorola phones, high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones, Samsung earbuds, and more at deeply discounted prices.
We've set a budget cap of $200, hopefully helping you find what you're looking for without breaking the bank. Are you ready? Let's get into it with this week's top three deals under $200!
This week, the absolute best Android phone deal we came across is available at Amazon-owned retailer Woot. Over there, you can find one of the best budget phones, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G, at $100 off its price tag. Keep in mind there's a limited quantity here, so you won't be able to purchase more than two phones.
Samsung fans are in luck as well! The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are currently $104 off at Walmart, giving you even more value. Another deal available at this store lets you save $150 on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022). Although not the latest iteration of the Tab S6 Line lineup, this puppy remains a good choice for users who like taking notes and sketching on their slates.
When your budget is fixed at $200, naturally, you won't be able to afford any of the best phones on the market. But you can still get plenty of bang for your buck with these Motorola deals we've gathered for you.
Another 2023-released phone to consider is the Moto G 5G (2023). This one also enjoys a $100 discount at the largest online store. The more contemporary version of this handset is also on sale, though. You can get the Moto G 5G (2024) at $20 off via the official store.
Amazon also sells the Galaxy A14 5G at discounted prices. This one retails at a slightly less generous price cut, though, and you can save just $34 on it.
Amazon discounts some of its best Fire tablets yet again. This week, you can treat your child to a special gift (the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro) at 24% off. Another option could be the Fire Max 11, again available for less than $200 at the largest online seller.
Over at Best Buy, you can find one of the cheapest tablets, the Lenovo Tab M9, at $40 off its price tag. This lands the slate under the $100 mark, meaning you'll have some spare cash for a pair of budget earbuds or a portable Bluetooth speaker.
Are you sick and tired of overnight charging? In such a case, the Garmin Instinct 2 might be a suitable choice for you. This puppy has a rugged design and a battery life of over 20 days in smartwatch mode. The best part? It can be yours for just under $200 at Best Buy.
The Fitbit Sense 2 is another suitable option for active people. The wearable is on sale at Amazon, where you can save 24% for a limited time. But what about those who want a more conventional smartwatch? Don't worry!
This week, discounts on earbuds and headphones reach as much as $170. The massive price cut is available on the Beats Studio Pro, which are 49% off in several colors at Amazon. Some of the best workout earbuds, the Beats PowerBeats Pro, enjoy a hefty discount as well. Those currently sell for 36% less.
Other options aren't hard to find, either. The budget-friendly Sony WF-C700N, for example, enjoy a surprisingly big price cut through Woot's Clearance deal. Although the seller claims their MSRP is about $86, we know their standard price actually is $119.99, and they're now available for just under $70!
Those looking to silence the world around them might want to check out the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. Discounts on two available colors reach the $90 mark on Amazon.
Some of our favorite JBL speakers are again in the spotlight this week. We're talking about the Flip 6 and the Charge 5, both of which see more generous than usual price cuts at Walmart.
If you're looking to illuminate the soundstage with lights, consider the JBL Pulse 4. It's now almost half off on Amazon. The UE Boom 3, on the other hand, stands out with great bass and an iconic design. The cherry on top? It's now available for less than $100!
It's sub-$200 phone time!
Grab a tablet without breaking the bank this week!
Amazon discounts some of its best Fire tablets yet again. This week, you can treat your child to a special gift (the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro) at 24% off. Another option could be the Fire Max 11, again available for less than $200 at the largest online seller.
Over at Best Buy, you can find one of the cheapest tablets, the Lenovo Tab M9, at $40 off its price tag. This lands the slate under the $100 mark, meaning you'll have some spare cash for a pair of budget earbuds or a portable Bluetooth speaker.
These smartwatch deals will tickle your fancy!
Are you sick and tired of overnight charging? In such a case, the Garmin Instinct 2 might be a suitable choice for you. This puppy has a rugged design and a battery life of over 20 days in smartwatch mode. The best part? It can be yours for just under $200 at Best Buy.
The OG Pixel Watch, the Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm), and the Apple Watch SE 2 are all on sale this week. Each of those sells for less than $200, too!
Get a pair of sub-$200 earbuds while you're at it!
This week, discounts on earbuds and headphones reach as much as $170. The massive price cut is available on the Beats Studio Pro, which are 49% off in several colors at Amazon. Some of the best workout earbuds, the Beats PowerBeats Pro, enjoy a hefty discount as well. Those currently sell for 36% less.
Other options aren't hard to find, either. The budget-friendly Sony WF-C700N, for example, enjoy a surprisingly big price cut through Woot's Clearance deal. Although the seller claims their MSRP is about $86, we know their standard price actually is $119.99, and they're now available for just under $70!
Those looking to silence the world around them might want to check out the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. Discounts on two available colors reach the $90 mark on Amazon.
Let's wrap it up with these Bluetooth speaker deals under $200
Some of our favorite JBL speakers are again in the spotlight this week. We're talking about the Flip 6 and the Charge 5, both of which see more generous than usual price cuts at Walmart.
If you're looking to illuminate the soundstage with lights, consider the JBL Pulse 4. It's now almost half off on Amazon. The UE Boom 3, on the other hand, stands out with great bass and an iconic design. The cherry on top? It's now available for less than $100!
