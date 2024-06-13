Weekly deals under $200: OnePlus Nord N30 5G, Beats Studio Pro, Pixel Watch, and more

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

If you're short on cash but want to treat yourself to some cool tech, you've come to the right place! This week, you can find Motorola phones, high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones, Samsung earbuds, and more at deeply discounted prices.

We've set a budget cap of $200, hopefully helping you find what you're looking for without breaking the bank. Are you ready? Let's get into it with this week's top three deals under $200!

OnePlus Nord N30 5G: $100 off at Woot

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is one of the best affordable phones. It has a 6.72-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rates, a Snapdragon 695 processor, a 108MP main camera, and blazing fast charging speeds of 50W, plus a large 5,000mAh battery. The best part? It's now available at $100 off on Amazon-owned Woot!
$100 off (33%)
$199 99
$299 99
Buy at Woot

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (Graphite): Save 45% at Walmart

Walmart sells the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Graphite at an incredible 45% discount. The deal is available from a Pro Seller, with shipping and delivery savings provided by Walmart. The earbuds have great ANC with Ambient mode, offer clear audio with sweet bass, and can keep you immersed in your favorite music for up to five hours per charge with ANC on.
$104 off (45%)
$125 59
$229 99
Buy at Walmart

$150 off Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) on Walmart

Walmart sells the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022 ) at $150 off. This 10.4-inch slate gives you an affordable Galaxy experience with its Snapdragon processor, dual AKG stereo speakers tuned for Dolby Atmos, and a 7,040mAh battery. It also comes with the S Pen in the box. The model has 64GB of built-in storage space. Get yours and save $150.
$150 off (43%)
$199
$349
Buy at Walmart


This week, the absolute best Android phone deal we came across is available at Amazon-owned retailer Woot. Over there, you can find one of the best budget phones, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G, at $100 off its price tag. Keep in mind there's a limited quantity here, so you won't be able to purchase more than two phones.

Samsung fans are in luck as well! The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are currently $104 off at Walmart, giving you even more value. Another deal available at this store lets you save $150 on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022). Although not the latest iteration of the Tab S6 Line lineup, this puppy remains a good choice for users who like taking notes and sketching on their slates.

It's sub-$200 phone time!


Save $20 on the Moto G 5G (2024)

The Moto G 5G (2024) has a 6.6-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rates and now costs $20 less at Motorola.com. It's equipped with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset and has the same 5,000mAh as its predecessor but with slightly faster charging speeds. The phone arrives with Android 14 out of the box.
$20 off (10%)
$179 99
$199 99
Buy at Motorola

The ultra-cheap Moto G Play (2024) is $20 off

The ultra-affordable Moto G Play (2024) is again available at its lowest price (so far). The device sells at $20 off its MSRP on Amazon, giving you more bang for your buck. It features a 6.5-inch 90Hz screen, a Snapdragon 680 chip, 4GB RAM, 64GB (expandable) storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. Keep in mind this phone doesn't have 5G on deck.
$20 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon

$100 off the Moto G 5G (2023) at Amazon

The Moto G 5G (2023) is still offered at its best price at Amazon, saving you $100. The device provides good value for money with its 6.5-inch 120Hz HD+ screen, a Snapdragon 480+ 5G chip, and a 5,000mAh battery. With 5G on deck, it gives you all the basics you could ask for at a very appropriate price.
$100 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

The Moto G Power 5G (2023) is $100 off at Amazon

Amazon's deal on the Moto G Power 5G (2023) lets you save $100 on the Android phone. The affordable battery beast already has a successor but remains a great choice for undemanding users on a budget. The phone has a 6.5-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rates, plenty of storage, and a MediaTek processor.
$100 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy A14 5G: now 17% off at Amazon

The 2023-released Galaxy A14 5G is currently 17% off its price tag. The phone runs on Android 13 out of the box, has a 6.6-inch 90Hz screen, and a 50MP camera on the rear. The device is perfect for undemanding Samsung fans, and it's now more affordable on Amazon. Limited quantities are available.
$34 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon


When your budget is fixed at $200, naturally, you won't be able to afford any of the best phones on the market. But you can still get plenty of bang for your buck with these Motorola deals we've gathered for you.

For instance, the Moto G Power 5G (2023) remains your go-to choice if you need a battery beast for less than $200. This bad boy has 5G on deck and sells for 33% off at Amazon.

Another 2023-released phone to consider is the Moto G 5G (2023). This one also enjoys a $100 discount at the largest online store. The more contemporary version of this handset is also on sale, though. You can get the Moto G 5G (2024) at $20 off via the official store.

Amazon also sells the Galaxy A14 5G at discounted prices. This one retails at a slightly less generous price cut, though, and you can save just $34 on it.

Grab a tablet without breaking the bank this week!


Save 29% on the Fire Max 11 without lockscreen ads

Amazon's most powerful tablet to date, the Fire Max 11, again drops under the $200 mark. You can get this 128GB slate sells at $80 off its price tag and comes without lockscreen ads. With its octa-core processor and 11-inch screen, this might be the ideal everyday tablet for video streaming. Plus, it's fully smart home-ready!
$80 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

Get a new Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for under $100

Best Buy once again sells the entry-level Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for less than $100. The Android tablet features basic specs, so you can use it for entertainment and web browsing, but don't expect wonders out of its performance. Still, with its 9-inch HD display and long battery life, it's more than suitable for everyday video watching.
$40 off (29%)
$99 99
$139 99
Buy at BestBuy

Save $40 on the Galaxy Tab A9+ on Amazon

If you're looking for a budget-friendly tablet from Samsung, the Galaxy Tab A9+ is undoubtedly the right one to pick. This puppy may lack S Pen support on its 11-inch 90Hz screen, but it's equipped with a Qualcomm processor for good performance and packs four Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers. Get yours today and save $40 on Amazon.
$40 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro: save 21% on Amazon

Ideal for children aged 6-12, the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is now available at 21% off its price tag. It has a 13-hour battery life, and a bright 10.1-inch screen, offering ad-free content to children. This is an ideal gift for just about any kid's occasion! Get it for under $150 now.
$40 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazon discounts some of its best Fire tablets yet again. This week, you can treat your child to a special gift (the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro) at 24% off. Another option could be the Fire Max 11, again available for less than $200 at the largest online seller.

Over at Best Buy, you can find one of the cheapest tablets, the Lenovo Tab M9, at $40 off its price tag. This lands the slate under the $100 mark, meaning you'll have some spare cash for a pair of budget earbuds or a portable Bluetooth speaker.

These smartwatch deals will tickle your fancy!


Pixel Watch Wi-Fi: Now $100 OFF on Amazon!

Grab the Wi-Fi model of the Pixel Watch for $100 off its price on Amazon. The watch has a stylish design and boasts a plethora of features. It's an awesome choice for a Pixel user on a budget who want a timepiece that looks super stylish and is incredibly comfortable to wear. Get yours and save $100.
$100 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $60 on the Apple Watch SE 2 (40mm)

The Apple Watch SE 2 gives you the best of Apple's essential features, now at a more affordable price. The carbon-neutral wearable has a built-in heart rate monitor and features sleep and fitness tracking features. It also keeps you safe with its Crash Detection function. The GPS timepiece with a 40mm case is now available for 24% off at Walmart.
$60 off (24%)
$189
$249
Buy at Walmart

40mm Galaxy Watch 4: save 18% at Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 4 is perfect for users who can't afford to spend over $200 on their next wearable but want a Galaxy timepiece. It's now available at 18% off its MSRP on Amazon of about $200, giving you more value for your money. The wearable monitors health and has fall detection, plus sleep tracking.
$35 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

The Garmin Instinct 2 is $100 off on Best Buy

Garmin's tougher-than-tough Instinct 2 is now available at Best Buy at $100 off its price tag. The smartwatch offers an impressive 28 days of battery life in smartwatch mode. It has various sensors to track and monitor heart rate, sleep, stress levels, and more. Get yours now and save $100.
$100 off (33%)
$199 99
$299 99
Buy at BestBuy

Save 24% on Fitbit Sense 2

If you wish to get a smartwatch with fantastic fitness-tracking capabilities and more? Then you might like the Fitbit Sense 2. It's now on sale at Amazon, being offered at an incredible 23% cheaper price than usual. The retailer even allows you to pick the color variant you like the most without giving up the sweet deal. Save 24% on Amazon now.
$60 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

Are you sick and tired of overnight charging? In such a case, the Garmin Instinct 2 might be a suitable choice for you. This puppy has a rugged design and a battery life of over 20 days in smartwatch mode. The best part? It can be yours for just under $200 at Best Buy.

The Fitbit Sense 2 is another suitable option for active people. The wearable is on sale at Amazon, where you can save 24% for a limited time. But what about those who want a more conventional smartwatch? Don't worry!

The OG Pixel Watch, the Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm), and the Apple Watch SE 2 are all on sale this week. Each of those sells for less than $200, too!

Get a pair of sub-$200 earbuds while you're at it!


Save $170 on the Beats Studio Pro at Amazon!

The high-end Beats Studio Pro are again available for way under $200! The headset is now 49% cheaper, meaning you can get it for almost half off its usual price of about $350. The headset offers quality ANC, impressive 360-degree immersive sound, and lossless audio via USB-C. They also have up to 40 hours of playtime per charge.
$170 off (49%)
Buy at Amazon

Grab Sony WF-C700N for less than $70 at Woot!

The Sony WF-C700N are affordable in-ear headphones that are now available for less than $70 at Amazon-owned retailer Woot! They are available in brand-new, unopened condition, giving you way more value for your money. WF-C700N offer good passive noise isolation, have a comfortable fit, deliver up to 15 hours of playtime per charge, and give you a balanced sound without too much bass.
$53 off (44%)
$66 97
$119 99
Buy at Woot

Get Pixel Buds Pro for 30% off on Amazon

The fantastic Pixel Buds Pro are again on sale at a sweet 30% markdown on Amazon. The earbuds offer great ANC, bass-heavy audio (with EQ customizations), and up to seven hours of listening time per single charge with ANC on. They also have a wireless charging case that gives you an extra 20 hours of playtime with active noise cancellation. At that price, these puppies are a true hit.
$60 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $72 on the Sony LinkBuds S at Amazon

Get the Sony LinkBuds S on Amazon and save $72 through the merchant's re-launched Black Friday deal! The earbuds have fantastic ANC, offer exceptional sound quality for their asking price and feature a distinctive, lightweight design. The earbuds provide great value for money, so act fast and get yours for less than $130 through Amazon's deal.
$72 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon

The Beats PowerBeats Pro are 36% cheaper at Amazon

The Beats PowerBeats Pro are 36% off at Amazon right now. These workout-oriented earbuds come with an Apple H1 headphone chip, have a sweat-resistant design, and offer auto Play and Pause. With up to nine hours of playtime per charge, they're suitable even for longer workouts. Get yours and save 36%.
$90 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: 32% off at Amazon

If you want top-notch ANC quality, consider the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. These are not the latest Bose model, but remain an exciting choice for users, especially now that they're 32% cheaper! The deal is live on Amazon and applies to the models in Triple Black and Soapstone. Aside from incredible ANC, the earbuds offer quality audio, exciting features like one-earbud listening mode, and more. Get yours and save 32%.
$90 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon

Save 27% on the JBL Live 770NC at Amazon

The JBL Live 770 are now even more affordable, offered for 27% off on Amazon. These cans feature Bluetooth 5.3 support with LE audio, Spatial Sound, quality ANC with Smart Ambient, and long battery life. You can get up to 50 hours of uninterrupted listening time with ANC on or up to 65 hours with no special features. You even get impressive fast-charging capabilities. Get yours today for less than $150!
$54 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

Beats Solo 4: now 35% off at Amazon

These quality Beats Solo 4 headphones lack ANC but offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, lossless audio via USB-C, and up to 50 hours of listening time, and other cool things. The headset additionally supports fast charging and even has a dedicated 3.5mm audio port. Listening via the audio cable doesn't require any battery life! It's now available at 35% off on Amazon, giving you way more value for your money.
$70 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon

This week, discounts on earbuds and headphones reach as much as $170. The massive price cut is available on the Beats Studio Pro, which are 49% off in several colors at Amazon. Some of the best workout earbuds, the Beats PowerBeats Pro, enjoy a hefty discount as well. Those currently sell for 36% less.

Other options aren't hard to find, either. The budget-friendly Sony WF-C700N, for example, enjoy a surprisingly big price cut through Woot's Clearance deal. Although the seller claims their MSRP is about $86, we know their standard price actually is $119.99, and they're now available for just under $70!

Those looking to silence the world around them might want to check out the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. Discounts on two available colors reach the $90 mark on Amazon.

Let's wrap it up with these Bluetooth speaker deals under $200


Save $33 on the JBL Flip 6 at Walmart

The small but mighty JBL Flip 6 is once again an absolute bestseller on Walmart. You can now get several select colors at a smashing 26% discount. The speaker offers loud audio with a good amount of bass that's particularly nice considering its compact design. With its IP67, the speaker is ideal for all sorts of outdoor adventures.
$33 off (26%)
$96 80
$129 95
Buy at Walmart

Get the Charge 5 in Blue and save $51

The JBL Charge 5 in Blue is currently available at $51 off at Walmart. It offers great sound with sweet bass, offers EQ customizations via the JBL Portable app, and even features a built-in powerbank. The speaker is robust and sports an IP67 rating. Finally, it delivers up to 20 hours of nonstop music per charge. Get yours and save $51.
$51 off (28%)
$128 96
$179 95
Buy at Walmart

Soundcore Motion 300: now 20% off at Amazon

Now available at its best price on Amazon, the Soundcore Motion 300 is one of the best budget portable Bluetooth speakers. It has Bluetooth 5.3, offers Hi-Res sound with SmartTune Technology, provides multiple EQ tweaks, and even has a built-in microphone for phone calls. Get yours now and save 20% on Amazon.
$16 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Save 48% on the JBL Pulse 4 at Amazon

Snag the JBL Pulse 4 on Amazon and save $120. The speaker delivers loud sound and sports an impressive 360-degree LED light show. The speaker offers up to 12 hours of playtime and supports PartyBoost, allowing you to pair it to another compatible speaker for an even more illuminated soundstage.
$120 off (48%)
Buy at Amazon

Ultimate Ears Boom 3: now 36% off at Amazon

The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 has a compact design and fantastic audio quality, making it one of the best speakers on the market. With its bold sound and deep bass, it'll make most users more than happy. With up to 15 hours of battery life, it won't stop the party at the worst possible time. Get yours at 36% off.
$54 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon

Some of our favorite JBL speakers are again in the spotlight this week. We're talking about the Flip 6 and the Charge 5, both of which see more generous than usual price cuts at Walmart.

If you're looking to illuminate the soundstage with lights, consider the JBL Pulse 4. It's now almost half off on Amazon. The UE Boom 3, on the other hand, stands out with great bass and an iconic design. The cherry on top? It's now available for less than $100!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

