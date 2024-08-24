Weekly deals under $200: Huge discounts on Apple iPad (2021), Moto G 5G (2023), and more
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
If you're on a budget, it makes sense to search for awesome deals. All the more so when you're a tech enthusiast. Don't despair, we're here to help you out. Welcome to our budget iteration of the best weekly tech deals! This week, you can splurge on Android phones, budget tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and more under $200. Let's get started with this weekend's top three deals.
Amazon offers a top-notch offer for iOS fans looking for a new tablet. The slightly outdated 10.2-inch iPad (2021) is a massive 40% cheaper than usual, which lands it just under $200. By the way, the ~$330 tablet has never been that cheap before!
What if you're all good with your current tablet situation and want a new wearable instead? Well, the generously discounted Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) fits your $200 budget. The ~$300 timepiece enjoys a 33% markdown at Amazon, saving you $100.
If you're on a tight budget, chances are you wouldn't want to splurge on the latest and best Android phones. But don't worry, budget options are easy to find, especially if you're a Moto G fan.
We spotted an attractive Best Buy offer on the Moto G 5G (2023). The phone is currently available for $139.99 instead of $249.99, thanks to a juicy $110 price cut.
For those demanding a stylus, the Moto G Stylus (2023) might be a better choice. This Motorola option usually retails for about $200, but it's now under $130 at Amazon. It lacks 5G connectivity, though.
Other non-5G options include the Moto G Play (2024) and its sibling from last year. The former enjoys a $20 price cut at the official store, while the latter retails for $70 off.
What if you could get an entertainment tablet with cellular connectivity for less than $200? Lenovo has a deal that lets you do just that! We're talking about a $52 discount on the Lenovo Tab K11, a recently released LTE tablet with an 11-inch display, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of storage.
Top three weekend deals
Amazon offers a top-notch offer for iOS fans looking for a new tablet. The slightly outdated 10.2-inch iPad (2021) is a massive 40% cheaper than usual, which lands it just under $200. By the way, the ~$330 tablet has never been that cheap before!
What if you're all good with your current tablet situation and want a new wearable instead? Well, the generously discounted Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) fits your $200 budget. The ~$300 timepiece enjoys a 33% markdown at Amazon, saving you $100.
Music lovers are in for a treat as well! One Bose's best noise cancelling earbuds, the QuietComfort Earbuds II, enjoy a 36% discount on their ~$280 MSRP at Amazon. The earbuds are available in two colors, too.
It's Motorola phone deals fest this weekend!
If you're on a tight budget, chances are you wouldn't want to splurge on the latest and best Android phones. But don't worry, budget options are easy to find, especially if you're a Moto G fan.
We spotted an attractive Best Buy offer on the Moto G 5G (2023). The phone is currently available for $139.99 instead of $249.99, thanks to a juicy $110 price cut.
At that retailer, you can also grab a Moto G Power 5G (2023) for as low as $99.99. The deal includes a $100 discount on the phone and an extra $100 off with immediate activation. As you might know, activations require a $35 activation fee.
For those demanding a stylus, the Moto G Stylus (2023) might be a better choice. This Motorola option usually retails for about $200, but it's now under $130 at Amazon. It lacks 5G connectivity, though.
Other non-5G options include the Moto G Play (2024) and its sibling from last year. The former enjoys a $20 price cut at the official store, while the latter retails for $70 off.
These sub-$200 tablet deals are worth checking out!
What if you could get an entertainment tablet with cellular connectivity for less than $200? Lenovo has a deal that lets you do just that! We're talking about a $52 discount on the Lenovo Tab K11, a recently released LTE tablet with an 11-inch display, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of storage.
You can also get the Lenovo Tab M11 bundle with a stylus and a Folio Case for 26% off. That means the 128GB model can be yours for under $170. This awesome deal is live on Amazon and lands the slate at its Prime Day price!
Smartwatches under $200 to splurge on
Do you want a new timepiece? Well, you don't necessarily have to spend over $200 to get good value for money, especially if you're OK with not getting the latest smartwatches.
For instance, the Galaxy Watch 4, with a 40mm case and Bluetooth connectivity, is currently 28% cheaper than usual, which is a top bargain. Other discounts include a $100 price cut on the Wi-Fi Pixel Watch. Amazon also retails the smaller-sized Apple Watch SE (2022) at a pretty cool $60 discount.
Recommended Stories
Amp up your listening experience with these sub-$200 offers on earbuds
Discounts on earbuds are flying all across Amazon this week, and there are many offers to choose from. For starters, Amazon's 20% markdown on the Soundcore Sleep A20 will help you get a good night's sleep at a bargain price. You can also snatch the first-gen Pixel Buds Pro for 30% off or grab the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 for 33% off at the official OnePlus store.
There's even a 25% discount on the ultra-rugged Jabra Elite 8 Active, as well as a $150 price cut on the Beats Studio Pro. You won't make a wrong choice
by picking any of these offers. Choose your favorite and act while you can.
There's even a 25% discount on the ultra-rugged Jabra Elite 8 Active, as well as a $150 price cut on the Beats Studio Pro. You won't make a wrong choice
by picking any of these offers. Choose your favorite and act while you can.
Grab a portable Bluetooth speaker for less while you're at it!
Make next weekend's fun activities extra enjoyable with a portable Bluetooth speaker at a discount. If you're planning a gathering by the pool, the Bose SoundLink Flex might be a good choice.
Cool as these deals may be, there's an even better offer this week. We're talking a massive 58% discount on the Sony SRS-XG300! That's a hefty $202 in savings! This speaker is powerful enough to fuel larger gatherings, and it's a no-miss at its current sub-$150 asking price.
It may be small, but this puppy has a floatable design and retails at $40 lower prices on Amazon. It's also one of the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers for summer. Moreover, the ultra-popular JBL Flip 6 is also in the spotlight this weekend. It's now $30 cheaper than usual, meaning you can get it for just under $100.
Cool as these deals may be, there's an even better offer this week. We're talking a massive 58% discount on the Sony SRS-XG300! That's a hefty $202 in savings! This speaker is powerful enough to fuel larger gatherings, and it's a no-miss at its current sub-$150 asking price.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: