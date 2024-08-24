Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Weekly deals under $200: Huge discounts on Apple iPad (2021), Moto G 5G (2023), and more

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Weekly deals under $200: Huge discounts on Apple iPad (2021), Moto G 5G (2023), and more
If you're on a budget, it makes sense to search for awesome deals. All the more so when you're a tech enthusiast. Don't despair, we're here to help you out. Welcome to our budget iteration of the best weekly tech deals! This week, you can splurge on Android phones, budget tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and more under $200. Let's get started with this weekend's top three deals.

Top three weekend deals

iPad 10.2-inch (2021): Save $130 at Amazon

Amazon offers iOS fans on a budget to get a brand-new iPad (2021), also known as the 9th generation 10.2-inch iPad model for about $200. The 64GB configuration usually retails for as much as $330, so you're in for loads of savings. Keep in mind that the prom won't last very long.
$130 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm): $100 off at Amazon

What about a new timepiece? Amazon gives you a fantastic $100 discount on the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 model, making it a dream come true for Samsung users on a budget. Get your 40mm Samsung smartwatch with Bluetooth connectivity and save!
$100 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: $100 off on Amazon

Snatch a pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II in Triple Black for $100 off their price on Amazon. These earbuds usually cost as much as about $280, but you can now buy them for $100 off. That brings them just under the $180 mark.
$100 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazon offers a top-notch offer for iOS fans looking for a new tablet. The slightly outdated 10.2-inch iPad (2021) is a massive 40% cheaper than usual, which lands it just under $200. By the way, the ~$330 tablet has never been that cheap before!

What if you're all good with your current tablet situation and want a new wearable instead? Well, the generously discounted Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) fits your $200 budget. The ~$300 timepiece enjoys a 33% markdown at Amazon, saving you $100.

Music lovers are in for a treat as well! One Bose's best noise cancelling earbuds, the QuietComfort Earbuds II, enjoy a 36% discount on their ~$280 MSRP at Amazon. The earbuds are available in two colors, too.

It's Motorola phone deals fest this weekend!


If you're on a tight budget, chances are you wouldn't want to splurge on the latest and best Android phones. But don't worry, budget options are easy to find, especially if you're a Moto G fan.

Save $110 on the Moto G 5G (2023) at Amazon

Don't need a high-end phone? The budget Moto G 5G (2023) might be a good choice, provided you don't have high expectations. The handset has a 6.5-inch screen, 5G on deck, and 128GB of built-in storage space. Plus, you can now save $110 on it at Best Buy!
$110 off (44%)
$139 99
$249 99
Buy at BestBuy

Moto G Stylus (2023), 4G: Save 37% at Amazon

Don't need 5G on your phone? The Moto G Stylus (2023) might be worth checking out. This fella comes with a stylus and features a 6.5-inch 90Hz display, 64GB of storage, and a 50MP main camera. The best part? It's now 37% cheaper at Amazon, landing it under $130.
$74 off (37%)
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Play (2024): $20 off at the Motorola Store

Another option for 4G phone seekers, this time for those who don't need a stylus as well, is the Moto G Play (2024). The ultra-affordable phone has a 5,000mAh battery that promises up to 46 hours of use between charges. Plus, it's now $20 off at the official store.
$20 off (13%)
$129 99
$149 99
Buy at Motorola

Moto G Power 5G (2023): Save $200 with discount and activation

Best Buy lets you snatch the 2023-released Moto G Power 5G for as low as $99.99! The deal includes a $100 discount on the handset and additional $100 savings with Activation Today. Signing up for a carrier with the help of Best Buy requires a $35 activation fee.
$200 off (67%)
$99 99
$299 99
Buy at BestBuy

Moto G Play (2023): $70 off at the official store

The Moto G Play (2023) is $70 off at the Motorola Store. The smartphone is ideal for users who don't want to spend over $100 on their next phone. It offers a respectable performance without too many stutters and lags with light tasks.
$70 off (41%)
$99 99
$169 99
Buy at Motorola

We spotted an attractive Best Buy offer on the Moto G 5G (2023). The phone is currently available for $139.99 instead of $249.99, thanks to a juicy $110 price cut.

At that retailer, you can also grab a Moto G Power 5G (2023) for as low as $99.99. The deal includes a $100 discount on the phone and an extra $100 off with immediate activation. As you might know, activations require a $35 activation fee.

For those demanding a stylus, the Moto G Stylus (2023) might be a better choice. This Motorola option usually retails for about $200, but it's now under $130 at Amazon. It lacks 5G connectivity, though.

Other non-5G options include the Moto G Play (2024) and its sibling from last year. The former enjoys a $20 price cut at the official store, while the latter retails for $70 off.

These sub-$200 tablet deals are worth checking out!

Lenovo Tab M11 with Tab Pen and Folio Case: 26% OFF!

Do you miss Prime Day? Amazon understands, and that's why it's re-launched its amazing Prime Day deal on the Lenovo Tab M11! The bundle with the 128GB slate, a Folio Case and a Tab Pen is now 26% off. That saves you $60, landing the entertainment tablet bundle just under the $170 mark.
$60 off (26%)
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Tab K11 LTE: Save $52 at Lenovo

The recently-released Lenovo Tab K11 with LTE is now available at its best price. The model has received its first-ever discount at the official store, meaning you can now save $52 on it. Get yours soon!
$52 off (21%)
$197 99
$249 99
Buy at Lenovo

Fire Max 11: Save 26% at Amazon

The Fire Max 11 is now available for less than $170. This tablet usually costs as much as $230 with 64GB of storage, but you now get it for under $170. The device sports an 11-inch screen and 4GB RAM. Get yours and save now.
$60 off (26%)
Buy at Amazon

What if you could get an entertainment tablet with cellular connectivity for less than $200? Lenovo has a deal that lets you do just that! We're talking about a $52 discount on the Lenovo Tab K11, a recently released LTE tablet with an 11-inch display, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of storage.

You can also get the Lenovo Tab M11 bundle with a stylus and a Folio Case for 26% off. That means the 128GB model can be yours for under $170. This awesome deal is live on Amazon and lands the slate at its Prime Day price!

Smartwatches under $200 to splurge on

28% off the Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) on Amazon

Don't mind wearing a slightly older smartwatch on your wrist? Then definitely consider getting yourself a Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) at Amazon. The model usually retails for about $200, but you can now save $55 on it.
$55 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

Pixel Watch Wi-Fi: Save $100 on Amazon!

The Wi-Fi version of the Pixel Watch is discounted by $100 on Amazon. The watch has a sleek design and packs plenty of features. It's a top choice for anyone on a budget. So, save on one now while you can!
$100 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 4S: 39% off at Amazon

The Garmin Vivoactive 4S may be released in 2019, but it still has a lot to offer. The timepiece is currently 39% cheaper on Amazon, which means you can get it for about $200 instead of $330.
$130 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), 40mm: Save $60 now!

The GPS 40mm Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is discounted by $60 on Amazon and can be yours for under $190. The watch is full of features and offers an all-day battery life. Act fast and save on this handsome fella now while the offer lasts!
$60 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon
Do you want a new timepiece? Well, you don't necessarily have to spend over $200 to get good value for money, especially if you're OK with not getting the latest smartwatches.

Recommended Stories
For instance, the Galaxy Watch 4, with a 40mm case and Bluetooth connectivity, is currently 28% cheaper than usual, which is a top bargain. Other discounts include a $100 price cut on the Wi-Fi Pixel Watch. Amazon also retails the smaller-sized Apple Watch SE (2022) at a pretty cool $60 discount.

Amp up your listening experience with these sub-$200 offers on earbuds 

Jabra Elite 8 Active are 25% off on Amazon

This limited-time deal at Amazon lets you save $50 on the ultra-robust Jabra Elite 8 Active. That's not their best price ever, but it's still close to it. By the way, you don't have much time to act on this deal, as it'll only stay live for a short while.
$50 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus Buds Pro 2: Now 33% off at OnePlus.com

You can now get the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 for 33% off! This means the $179.99 earbuds with quality ANC and good sound quality with lots of loudness are now $119.99! The awesome deal awaits at the OnePlus store.
$60 off (33%)
$119 99
$179 99
Buy at OnePlus

Save 35% on the Sennheiser Accentum at Amazon!

The Sennheiser Accentum are a recently launched pair of wireless earbuds with hybrid ANC, quality sound, and an ergonomic design that should allow you to wear them for extended periods. The best part about them? They're now 35% off at Amazon!
$70 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon

Save 30% on the Pixel Buds Pro!

You can save $60 on the Pixel Buds Pro in Fog and many other colors. The awesome deal is live on Amazon, but it's not their best discount so far. Even so, these puppies are a bargain at their current price, so consider getting a pair.
$60 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

Soundcore Sleep A20: 20% off for a limited time

Do you value a good night's sleep? Consider getting the Soundcore Sleep A20! These earbuds usually retail for about $150 but are now 20% off at Amazon. The fantastic promo will only last for a short while.
$30 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Beats Studio Pro: Save 43% at Amazon

Do you prefer over-ear headphones? Then get the Beats Studio Pro for 43% off their usual price! This awesome deal is live on Amazon and lets you save $150! Don't miss out.
$150 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon
Discounts on earbuds are flying all across Amazon this week, and there are many offers to choose from. For starters, Amazon's 20% markdown on the Soundcore Sleep A20 will help you get a good night's sleep at a bargain price. You can also snatch the first-gen Pixel Buds Pro for 30% off or grab the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 for 33% off at the official OnePlus store.

There's even a 25% discount on the ultra-rugged Jabra Elite 8 Active, as well as a $150 price cut on the Beats Studio Pro. You won't make a wrong choice
by picking any of these offers. Choose your favorite and act while you can.

Grab a portable Bluetooth speaker for less while you're at it!

Save 23% on the JBL Flip 6 at Amazon

Snag the popular JBL Flip 6 for under $100 through this sweet deal and save $30. The speaker delivers great sound and comes with a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating. It offers great value for money, so act fast and save today!
$30 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

Save 23% on the Soundcore Boom 2

Want loud sound for your outdoor gatherings without breaking the bank? Get the Soundcore Boom 2 on Amazon. It's now 23% off at the merchant. It delivers up to 80W of power with BassUp technology for a memorable gathering.
$30 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

Save 58% on the Sony SRS-XG300 at Amazon

If you're looking for the most bang for your buck, you should pick the Sony SRS-XG300. This speaker is now heavily discounted at Amazon, offered for 58% (or $202) off its usual price! The deal won't stay up for very long, so keep that in mind.
$202 off (58%)
Buy at Amazon

SoundLink Flex from Bose: Now 27% off at Amazon

The Bose SoundLink Flex in Black remains at its best price on Amazon. The speaker offers great value for money right now with its floatable design, great audio for its size, and built-in mic. This is a limited-time deal, so you might not have much time to act.
$40 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon
Make next weekend's fun activities extra enjoyable with a portable Bluetooth speaker at a discount. If you're planning a gathering by the pool, the Bose SoundLink Flex might be a good choice.

It may be small, but this puppy has a floatable design and retails at $40 lower prices on Amazon. It's also one of the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers for summer. Moreover, the ultra-popular JBL Flip 6 is also in the spotlight this weekend. It's now $30 cheaper than usual, meaning you can get it for just under $100.

Cool as these deals may be, there's an even better offer this week. We're talking a massive 58% discount on the Sony SRS-XG300! That's a hefty $202 in savings! This speaker is powerful enough to fuel larger gatherings, and it's a no-miss at its current sub-$150 asking price.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
First titanium Samsung Galaxy Z Fold may launch in October
First titanium Samsung Galaxy Z Fold may launch in October
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
FCC effectively kills off T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions (for now)
FCC effectively kills off T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions (for now)

Latest News

Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless