The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 may get the upgrade it deserves after all
Samsung may have a meaningful upgrade in store this year.
Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) for illustrative purposes. | Image by PhoneArena
Less than a week ago, we shared some potentially disappointing news about the battery of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and the Watch 9. While initial reports indicated an upgrade isn't in the works, a new leak points in another direction.
On June 9, 2026, SamMobile uncovered that Samsung may actually bring a significantly larger battery in the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. Supposedly, the upcoming device could feature a rated capacity of 784mAh, which might be marketed as 800mAh.
Although the outlet doesn't specify where this information is coming from, its track record is pretty good. Still, given the lack of imagery from certification databases to back this claim, I'm taking it with a grain of salt.
If this leak turns out to be true, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 might end up having a 35% larger battery than its predecessor. This, combined with the Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset, could have a major impact on battery life.
The premium Qualcomm chipset was announced during MWC 2026 in Barcelona, with the company claiming a 30% longer battery life and a massive boost in charging speeds.
Most Galaxy Watch Ultra owners seem to agree on one thing: charging is painfully slow. If the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 can reach a 50% charge in just 10 minutes (based on Qualcomm's claims about the new chip), it could be one of the most meaningful upgrades yet.
Moreover, a 35% larger battery could significantly improve endurance. We've tested the first-gen Galaxy Watch Ultra, which has the same 590mAh battery as the 2025 model. In our Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) review, we explain it lasts a solid two days between charges.
If Samsung optimizes the software properly, we may see at least three days of use on a single charge on the upcoming Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, possibly even more.
Even if the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 turns out to be as good as expected, it would still face fierce competition. For iPhone users, this is undoubtedly the Apple Watch Ultra 3.
This smartwatch stands out with excellent tracking capabilities and a few health-oriented features, such as sleep apnea notifications. However, it's not the longest-lasting option on the market, featuring a ~599mAh battery that roughly lasts a bit over two days with moderate use.
At this stage, we don't know anything about the pricing of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. However, if it has a larger battery, a super well-optimized chip that delivers faster charging speeds (and since we live in an 'AI boom,' all sorts of AI features), I wouldn't mind a price increase.
If the wearable is responsive, lasts several days, charges to 100% in less than an hour, I certainly won't mind a $50-$100 price bump. I suspect many users would feel the same.
A welcome battery change may happen
A design refinement isn't out of the question, either. | Image by Samsung
On June 9, 2026, SamMobile uncovered that Samsung may actually bring a significantly larger battery in the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. Supposedly, the upcoming device could feature a rated capacity of 784mAh, which might be marketed as 800mAh.
Although the outlet doesn't specify where this information is coming from, its track record is pretty good. Still, given the lack of imagery from certification databases to back this claim, I'm taking it with a grain of salt.
If it really comes with a 35% larger battery, would the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 be worth it?
Something to look forward to
If this leak turns out to be true, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 might end up having a 35% larger battery than its predecessor. This, combined with the Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset, could have a major impact on battery life.
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The upgrade many have been waiting for
Users yearn for faster charging. | Image by Bryanmsi89
Most Galaxy Watch Ultra owners seem to agree on one thing: charging is painfully slow. If the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 can reach a 50% charge in just 10 minutes (based on Qualcomm's claims about the new chip), it could be one of the most meaningful upgrades yet.
Moreover, a 35% larger battery could significantly improve endurance. We've tested the first-gen Galaxy Watch Ultra, which has the same 590mAh battery as the 2025 model. In our Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) review, we explain it lasts a solid two days between charges.
If Samsung optimizes the software properly, we may see at least three days of use on a single charge on the upcoming Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, possibly even more.
The alternatives
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 has everything iPhone users need. | Image by PhoneArena
Even if the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 turns out to be as good as expected, it would still face fierce competition. For iPhone users, this is undoubtedly the Apple Watch Ultra 3.
This smartwatch stands out with excellent tracking capabilities and a few health-oriented features, such as sleep apnea notifications. However, it's not the longest-lasting option on the market, featuring a ~599mAh battery that roughly lasts a bit over two days with moderate use.
Frankly, a price increase would be justified
At this stage, we don't know anything about the pricing of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. However, if it has a larger battery, a super well-optimized chip that delivers faster charging speeds (and since we live in an 'AI boom,' all sorts of AI features), I wouldn't mind a price increase.
If the wearable is responsive, lasts several days, charges to 100% in less than an hour, I certainly won't mind a $50-$100 price bump. I suspect many users would feel the same.
In any case, we won't have to wait long to see just how much the wearable costs. It's expected to be announced on July 22 during the Galaxy Unpacked event in London.
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