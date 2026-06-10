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The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 may get the upgrade it deserves after all

Samsung may have a meaningful upgrade in store this year.

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Polina Kovalakova
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Samsung Galaxy Watch
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Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) placed on a wooden table.
Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) for illustrative purposes. | Image by PhoneArena
Less than a week ago, we shared some potentially disappointing news about the battery of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and the Watch 9. While initial reports indicated an upgrade isn't in the works, a new leak points in another direction.

A welcome battery change may happen



On June 9, 2026, SamMobile uncovered that Samsung may actually bring a significantly larger battery in the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. Supposedly, the upcoming device could feature a rated capacity of 784mAh, which might be marketed as 800mAh.

Although the outlet doesn't specify where this information is coming from, its track record is pretty good. Still, given the lack of imagery from certification databases to back this claim, I'm taking it with a grain of salt.

If it really comes with a 35% larger battery, would the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 be worth it?
6 Votes


Something to look forward to


If this leak turns out to be true, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 might end up having a 35% larger battery than its predecessor. This, combined with the Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset, could have a major impact on battery life.

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The premium Qualcomm chipset was announced during MWC 2026 in Barcelona, with the company claiming a 30% longer battery life and a massive boost in charging speeds. 

The upgrade many have been waiting for



Most Galaxy Watch Ultra owners seem to agree on one thing: charging is painfully slow. If the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 can reach a 50% charge in just 10 minutes (based on Qualcomm's claims about the new chip), it could be one of the most meaningful upgrades yet.

Moreover, a 35% larger battery could significantly improve endurance. We've tested the first-gen Galaxy Watch Ultra, which has the same 590mAh battery as the 2025 model. In our Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) review, we explain it lasts a solid two days between charges. 

If Samsung optimizes the software properly, we may see at least three days of use on a single charge on the upcoming Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, possibly even more. 

The alternatives 



Even if the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 turns out to be as good as expected, it would still face fierce competition. For iPhone users, this is undoubtedly the Apple Watch Ultra 3.

This smartwatch stands out with excellent tracking capabilities and a few health-oriented features, such as sleep apnea notifications. However, it's not the longest-lasting option on the market, featuring a ~599mAh battery that roughly lasts a bit over two days with moderate use. 

Frankly, a price increase would be justified


At this stage, we don't know anything about the pricing of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. However, if it has a larger battery, a super well-optimized chip that delivers faster charging speeds (and since we live in an 'AI boom,' all sorts of AI features), I wouldn't mind a price increase. 

If the wearable is responsive, lasts several days, charges to 100% in less than an hour, I certainly won't mind a $50-$100 price bump. I suspect many users would feel the same.

In any case, we won't have to wait long to see just how much the wearable costs. It's expected to be announced on July 22 during the Galaxy Unpacked event in London.
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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