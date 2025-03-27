Members-only articles read this month:/
Watch out, Samsung! The Razr Plus (2025) could cost more, but it's eyeing your crown
Yep, rumor has it that the Razr Plus (2025) is getting a price hike, at least in Europe. And if prices are going up there, chances are the US won't be spared either. The high-end version, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra (aka Razr Plus (2025)), is said to come in at €1,346.90 (around $1,452 when directly converted) for the 512 GB storage/12 GB RAM variant.
Because this price point is a bit strange, it could be rounded to €1,350 if the rumor is true. Still, that is a pretty steep increase from the Razr 50 Ultra, which was priced at €1,200 for the same storage and RAM configuration.
As for the US market, there is no official (or not official) word yet, but looking at past trends, it wouldn't be surprising if a similar increase happens stateside. The current Razr Plus (2024) sells for $999.99 with 256 GB of storage, so I wouldn't be shocked if the new one lands around $1,099 – putting it right in line with the Galaxy Z Flip 6.
And while I'm not usually one to defend price hikes, this time, I think a small bump (not a massive one) might actually be justified. Let me explain why.
The high-end Razr Plus (2025) is finally getting true flagship power
The upcoming Razr Plus (2025) in red. | Image credit – Evan Blass
Motorola is stepping things up this year, giving its premium foldable some serious muscle. The Razr Plus (2025) is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite, the same top-tier chipset powering other flagship phones like the Galaxy S25 series, the OnePlus 13 and the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, all of which are some of the best available Android phones right now.
That is a big deal because, in the past, even the most high-end Razr models had to settle for slightly watered-down processors, like the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 in the current version. Now, with a true flagship chip, the upcoming Razr could outshine Samsung's next-gen Galaxy Z Flip 7 (at least on paper), which might use the Exynos 2500 instead.
And it is not just raw power that is getting a boost – memory and storage options are expanding in a big way. The Razr Plus (2025) is rumored to come in four RAM variants, sticking with last year's 8 GB and 12 GB models while introducing beefier 16 GB and 18 GB options.
Storage is also getting a serious upgrade, with choices reportedly ranging from 256 GB and 512 GB to a massive 1 TB or even 2 TB. These specs are based on the Chinese versions, so we will have to wait and see what makes it to the global market, but either way, that is a lot more variety than what Samsung typically offers with its foldable lineup.
Battery life is another area where Motorola might take the lead. The Razr Plus (2025) is said to feature a dual-cell setup with rated capacities of 1,090mAh and 3,185mAh, which adds up to at least 4,275mAh.
That likely means the typical capacity could be around 4,500mAh – a solid upgrade from the current model's 4,000mAh battery, which matches the Galaxy Z Flip 6. And if Samsung doesn't boost battery size on the Flip 7, Motorola could have a clear edge here.
Ok, and what about charging speeds? I could say still another win for Motorola. The Razr Plus (2025) is rumored to support 68W wired charging, while Samsung's next flip phone might still be stuck at just 25W. That is a big difference when you need a quick power-up.
And finally, let's not forget the looks. I don't know about you, but I honestly think Motorola's Razr lineup has always had that extra bit of flair. If you are someone who cares about aesthetics, the upcoming model is expected to arrive in some eye-catching color options, like a sleek Scarab Green and a bold Mountain Trail Wood. It is shaping up to be one of the most stylish foldables out there.
Even with a $100 price bump, the Razr could still be the better deal over the Galaxy Z Flip 7
The upcoming Razr Plus (2025) in wood. | Image credit – Evan Blass
Samsung raised the price of its clamshell foldable by $100 last year, while Motorola kept its Razr pricing steady. So even if Motorola does decide to bump up the cost this time around, chances are it still won't be pricier than the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7, which is expected to be its main competitor in the US.
If Samsung sticks with last year's pricing, both foldables could end up costing about the same. But as I already outlined above, the Razr Plus (2025) is packing some serious upgrades – on paper, at least – that could give it a real edge over Samsung's offering. With better performance, more RAM and storage options, faster charging and a bigger battery, it might just be the smarter buy, even with a higher price tag.
And here is something important to keep in mind – Motorola is known for its aggressive discounts. The current Razr Plus (2024) has already seen price drops as low as $699 (in fact, it is sitting at that price right now), so it is pretty safe to assume that the new model will also get some hefty discounts not long after launch.
That means if you are eyeing a stylish foldable with true flagship specs, the Razr Plus (2025) could still be a fantastic deal – even if its launch price goes up.
