Motorola's latest Razr Plus (2025) leak shows it's not playing it safe with the design

Motorola
Renders of Motorola Razr Plus (2025) in green, shown in different folding states.
Motorola is gearing up to launch its next-gen foldables, the Razr (2025) series – also known as the Razr 60 outside the US. Just yesterday, a major leak spilled almost everything about the standard Razr (2025). However, we also have a good idea of what to expect from the high-end Razr Plus (2025). And now, there is yet another glimpse of it.

We have already seen the upcoming Razr Plus (2025) in sleek red and green (check the cover image), but now it has popped up in an entirely new style. Reliable leaker Evan Blass (subscription required) has shared a GIF showing the foldable in a wood finish.

The upcoming Razr Plus (2025) in wood. | Image credit – Evan Blass - Motorola&#039;s latest Razr Plus (2025) leak shows it&#039;s not playing it safe with the design
The upcoming Razr Plus (2025) in wood. | Image credit – Evan Blass
 

It is still unclear if the back panel is made of real wood, like the Nordic Wood on the Moto Edge 50 Ultra or if it is just a textured material mimicking the look and feel. Either way, it gives buyers a fresh and unique design choice for their next flip phone.

The latest leak lines up perfectly with what we have seen before, reinforcing the idea that Motorola isn't making any big design changes with the Razr Plus (2025). The new foldable will look pretty similar to its 2024 predecessor, sticking with the same 6.9-inch internal pOLED display and a 4-inch edge-to-edge cover screen.

But this time, Motorola might finally be going all-in on flagship power. Razr Plus (2025) is expected to pack the Snapdragon 8 Elite, a serious upgrade that could finally put it on par with flagship phones.

On top of that, it should come with up to 12 GB of RAM and ship with Android 15 right out of the box, likely bringing some fresh AI features into the mix.

If the chipset rumor is true, Motorola could have a leg up over Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7, which – at least according to the latest leaks – might be running on Samsung's own Exynos 2500. And that's not the only potential advantage.

Timing could play a huge role this year. Word is that Motorola might shake things up by launching the Razr Plus (2025) as early as April – a big departure from its usual June timeline. That would put it on the market well ahead of the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which is expected to launch in July. Of course, nothing is official yet, so take it with a grain of salt.
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

