Motorola's latest Razr Plus (2025) leak shows it's not playing it safe with the design

It is still unclear if the back panel is made of real wood, like the Nordic Wood on the Moto Edge 50 Ultra or if it is just a textured material mimicking the look and feel. Either way, it gives buyers a fresh and unique design choice for their next flip phone.The latest leak lines up perfectly with what we have seen before, reinforcing the idea that Motorola isn't making any big design changes with the(2025). The new foldable will look pretty similar to its 2024 predecessor, sticking with the same 6.9-inch internal pOLED display and a 4-inch edge-to-edge cover screen.But this time, Motorola might finally be going all-in on flagship power. Razr Plus (2025) is expected to pack the Snapdragon 8 Elite , a serious upgrade that could finally put it on par with flagship phones.On top of that, it should come with up to 12 GB of RAM and ship with Android 15 right out of the box, likely bringing some fresh AI features into the mix.If the chipset rumor is true, Motorola could have a leg up over Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 , which – at least according to the latest leaks – might be running on Samsung's own Exynos 2500. And that's not the only potential advantage.Timing could play a huge role this year. Word is that Motorola might shake things up by launching the(2025) as early as April – a big departure from its usual June timeline. That would put it on the market well ahead of the, which is expected to launch in July. Of course, nothing is official yet, so take it with a grain of salt.