Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 processor confirmed

Samsung Processors
The processor that Samsung will use in its upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 has reportedly been confirmed. Though it was initially supposed to debut in the Galaxy S25 phones, the Exynos 2500 will now make its appearance in the Galaxy Z Flip 7 instead.

A Samsung official said that it would be difficult to use the Exynos 2500 for the S25 phones because not enough of the chipsets can be produced in time. However the processor will be used in “premium models” of the Z Flip series.

The Exynos 2500 will be based on 3 nm architecture. Samsung Foundry had been having trouble with the yield rates for 3 nm chipsets let alone 2 nm and lower but the official says that the process has now been stabilized. They went on to add that mass production of 3 nm chipsets will begin shortly.

Samsung had to abandon Exynos for the entire Galaxy S25 lineup because of its yield issues. The company has had a difficult year for its foundry but things look to be finally getting back on track. According to a Samsung spokesperson that reached out to me, the company is also still working on 2 nm chipset manufacturing despite reports to the contrary.

If Samsung has indeed stabilized its 3 nm chipset production then that is good news for the company in more ways than one. Sure, Samsung can now begin pursuing its ambitions for Exynos once more but there is another important benefit to the company using its own chips.

Reports are coming in that Qualcomm is planning a significant price hike for the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2. If Samsung is still relying on Snapdragon processors when that happens then it will be forced to make its phones more expensive as well. And it can’t afford to do that as the iPhone is already cheaper than Galaxy phones from the previous generation.

There have also been rumors that the Galaxy S25 FE will use the Exynos 2500 processor as well. So the Z Flip 7 could pave the way for it by letting the chipset be tested in public by consumers beforehand.

The Galaxy Z Flip phones aren’t cheap and I really hope that the Exynos 2500 lives up to both Samsung’s and our expectations.
