New report bears surprisingly good Motorola Edge 60 pricing news and not-so-good Razr 60 Ultra news

Although the freshly leaked intel specifically concerns the old continent, at least two of these devices are likely to be released in the US in the near future as well, and knowing their European price points allows me to extrapolate and guesstimate how much the Motorola Edge (2025) and Razr Plus (2025) could cost stateside.

The Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro sound almost unlikely affordable





Previously tipped to start at €380 for a 256GB storage configuration with 8GB RAM also on deck, the "standard" Motorola Edge 60 is now more likely to set Europeans back €400 ($433). That's obviously bad news, especially when talking about the exact same storage and memory variant, but it's important to remember that last year's Edge 50 made its commercial debut in a number of markets across the old continent at a recommended price of €600 ($649) with 512GB storage and 12GB RAM.









That means we might actually be looking at a price cut for the Edge 60 compared to its predecessor rather than an increase, at least if this new digit proves accurate. In the US, the Edge 50 is known simply as the Motorola Edge (2024) , "normally" costing $550 with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM but very frequently dropping to $300 and even less in recent months.

While it's clearly premature for any firm predictions, I certainly wouldn't be surprised to see the Edge 60 released stateside under the Motorola Edge (2025) name at a starting price of $500... or even less.





The undoubtedly higher-end Edge 60 Pro , meanwhile, is unlikely to ever land in the US, at least if Motorola decides to keep its product launch strategy from last year unchanged in 2025. In Europe, this bad boy is expected to cost €650 ($704) with 512GB storage and 12GB RAM, which would be down from the €700 ($758) price tag of a similar Motorola Edge 50 Pro variant.





Both the Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro are very likely to come out in blue and green colorways (pompously branded "Gibraltar Sea Blue" and "Shamrock Green" for the non-Pro model), but because that almost never happens, you might want to wait for additional confirmation before believing that Motorola will indeed cut these two's prices compared to the Edge 50 and Edge 50 Pro.

The Razr 60 Ultra could be costlier than you think





Now that we're done with the purportedly good news for the day, let's move on to the bad news. Yes, I'm afraid the high-end Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is likely to be significantly more expensive than its predecessor in Europe, at €1,346.90 ($1,457.90) with 512GB internal storage space and a 12GB RAM count.









and it typically costs $999.99 with 256GB storage, so it feels safe to assume that the Motorola Razr Plus (2025) will be at least little more expensive. Maybe go up to as much as $1,200 in a variant with more local digital hoarding room than its predecessor. That's obviously a pretty unusual price point that could be rounded up to €1,350 (if it's legit), marking a big hike from the Razr 50 Ultra's €1,200 MSRP in an identical 512/12GB configuration. Stateside, that device is known as the Razr Plus (2024) and it typically costs $999.99 with 256GB storage, so it feels safe to assume that thewill be at least little more expensive. Maybe go up to as much as $1,200 in a variant with more local digital hoarding room than its predecessor.



