Walmart and Target set their own Prime Day and iPhone 12-rivaling events









For those unaware, October 13 and 14 is also when Amazon plans to offer "over one million deals across every category" on the e-commerce platform for Prime members around the world, not to mention that Apple is widely expected to finally take the wraps off its 5G-enabled iPhone 12 family on October 13 as well.





In case you're wondering, yes, all of these things were supposed to happen earlier in the year, but the coronavirus pandemic threw a monkey wrench into everyone's original designs, forcing Apple to delay the newest iPhone generation by a month or so and Amazon to move its hugely popular savings extravaganza from a traditional summer schedule.





If the Big Save and Deal Days names ring a bell, by the way, that's probably because Walmart and Target desperately attempted to steal Amazon's spotlight in previous years with the exact same Prime Day-rivaling events.





Obviously, we don't know much about the individual special offers the three major retailers have up their sleeve, but we can definitely expect some of the world's hottest smartphones, tablets, wearable devices, smart home products, and mobile accessories to receive massive discounts across the board alongside everything from clothes to furniture, toys, appliances, beauty items, and books.





In other words, it might be wise not to buy a lot of things in the next couple of weeks and instead start saving up and putting together wishlists for the undoubtedly spectacular shopping festivals to come. As far as vague and bombastic promises go, Target appears to be eclipsing Walmart for the time being, with the former teasing "digital deals on hundreds of thousands of items, more than double last year", while the latter is vowing to provide "Black Friday-like savings on thousands of items."





Of course, Black Friday is not cancelled either, so it remains to be seen how the late November sales can stand out from the extensive online shopping events kicking off in less than 14 days.





Just in case you didn't already have a full agenda for the middle of October, both Walmart and Target are predictably enough following Amazon's suit in preparing their own belated Prime Day alternatives.