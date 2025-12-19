Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

VPN systems targeted in mass attacks using a simple method that can lead to devastating results

A massive targeted campaign is taking place against sensitive VPN infrastructure.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apps
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Skull drawn in code
Cybersecurity company GreyNoise has detected a targeted campaign aimed at attacking VPN infrastructure around the globe. The attacks are using the “password spraying” method, which can lead to access across thousands of terminals if successful. Unlike brute force attacks, password spraying has the possibility of gaining access to a lot more computer systems in a much shorter span of time.

Targeted attacks against corporate VPN systems


The attacks, originating mostly from Germany, are targeting VPN infrastructure located in the United States, Mexico, and Pakistan. Over 10,000 unique IP addresses are being used, and the targets are corporate VPN networks. GreyNoise detected over 1.7 million sessions taking place in a 16-hour period, attempting to gain access.

Recommended For You

The aim is to gain access to as many employee accounts as possible. This allows the attackers to impersonate said employees, and potentially engage in corporate espionage or sabotage. It also leaves intellectual property vulnerable to theft. If part of a broader campaign, or targeting companies affiliated with governments, such attacks can be a serious matter of national security as well.

Password spraying instead of brute force




This attack is using the strategy known as password spraying, instead of the brute force attacks that are often expected in such cases. When brute forcing their way into a system, attackers only target a handful of systems, and then spend a long time trying hundreds of thousands, if not millions of different password combinations.

Recommended For You

Meanwhile, password spraying is when attackers target a large number of computers, only trying common passwords before moving on to the next target. This can actually be a very successful method, as many people use very simple passwords on their personal and work computers. In fact, the U.S. government has had its most sensitive systems breached in the past due to password spraying attacks.

Has you workplace ever been a victim to such an attack?
Yes, once
6.67%
Yes, on multiple occasions
6.67%
No, I don't believe so
60%
Don't use a work VPN
26.67%
15 Votes


Should you worry?


Though this attack is aimed at corporate VPN systems instead of personal ones, it never hurts to be a little more careful. For example, not using common passwords on your systems is a good practice in general. Even if they’re not being reported on right now, you can bet that there are multiple similar attacks happening against personal computer systems as we speak.

And, using a VPN for browsing the internet can keep you better protected, as all of your data becomes unreadable for anyone trying to snoop.

Surfshark VPN: 88% off 24-month subscription

€61 83
€484 65
€423 off (87%)
Grab the Surfshark One VPN subscription for 24 months, and you can now save 87%. The subscription costs just €2.29/mo, or €61.83 for 27 months. Why 27? Because you're getting three extra months! Don't miss out.
Buy at Surfshark

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Samsung forced to compensate some Galaxy S22 owners after throttling the flagship line in secret
Samsung forced to compensate some Galaxy S22 owners after throttling the flagship line in secret
Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
Sorry Google, but Messages still has a long way to go to become the Android texting king
Sorry Google, but Messages still has a long way to go to become the Android texting king
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
OnePlus is giving away $204 in freebies with its best budget tablet, the Pad Go 2
OnePlus is giving away $204 in freebies with its best budget tablet, the Pad Go 2
One of your favorite Galaxy Ultra features will not be making a comeback on the S27
One of your favorite Galaxy Ultra features will not be making a comeback on the S27

Latest News

AT&T on AI's dark side and what we need to do next
AT&T on AI's dark side and what we need to do next
This one stat makes the Galaxy S26 Ultra and iPhone 17 Pro Max feel seriously less impressive
This one stat makes the Galaxy S26 Ultra and iPhone 17 Pro Max feel seriously less impressive
One of Apple's best iPad Air models sports a discount that's just too good to resist
One of Apple's best iPad Air models sports a discount that's just too good to resist
You know what, I'm actually starting to get excited about the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Wide
You know what, I'm actually starting to get excited about the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Wide
Google Messages hits a major milestone
Google Messages hits a major milestone
This smartphone browser on Windows might be the first real Chrome alternative in years
This smartphone browser on Windows might be the first real Chrome alternative in years
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless