Verizon takes aim at bad rural internet with a new $25 "lite" plan

Let's face it, finding decent home internet can be a nightmare if you live outside a major city. You're often stuck choosing between slow-as-molasses DSL or a satellite dish that costs a fortune and has data caps from 2005. Verizon just threw a new hat in the ring today with its "Home Internet Lite" plan.





Here’s a quick look at what the plan offers





Price : As low as $25/month for existing Verizon mobile customers (with a 3-year price guarantee).

: As low as $25/month for existing mobile customers (with a 3-year price guarantee). Speed : Up to 25 Mbps (typical 10-25 Mbps).

: Up to 25 Mbps (typical 10-25 Mbps). Data : 150 GB of 5G data per month.

: 150 GB of 5G data per month. Throttling : After 150 GB, speeds are reduced to 10 Mbps, but it's still unlimited data (no overages).

: After 150 GB, speeds are reduced to 10 Mbps, but it's still unlimited data (no overages). Perks : A free router is included with a simple self-setup.





Verizon 's main Fios and 5G Home footprints. This plan, as Verizon’s press release states, is designed for people with "light internet usage" in areas outside of's main Fios and 5G Home footprints.

Why this is a bigger deal than it sounds





Verizon 's direct counter-punch, especially for more remote areas.



But the real competition here isn't just T-Mobile ; it's satellite. Providers like HughesNet or Viasat often charge $70+ for similar (or slower) speeds with hard data caps. And while Starlink is an option, you're looking at $120/month plus a $600 hardware fee.



Suddenly, $25/month for a stable 10-25 Mbps connection looks amazing. This is perfect for households that just need to check email, browse the web, and stream shows in HD (not 4K). It's for people who have been told for years that their only option is satellite. This move isn't happening in a vacuum. T-Mobile has been eating lunch in the 5G home internet space for a while now, and this is's direct counter-punch, especially for more remote areas.But the real competition here isn't just; it's satellite. Providers like HughesNet or Viasat often charge $70+ for similar (or slower) speeds with hard data caps. And while Starlink is an option, you're looking at $120/month plus a $600 hardware fee.Suddenly, $25/month for a stable 10-25 Mbps connection looks amazing. This is perfect for households that just need to check email, browse the web, and stream shows in HD (not 4K). It's for people who have been told for years that their only option is satellite.





Bring on the choices





My personal take? This is a fantastic move, if you're the right customer. Let's be real: 25 Mbps isn't fast, and 150 GB is a very small data cap for a modern home. My family would probably burn through that in a weekend.









Recommended Stories But I’m not the target audience. Others, who live in more rural areas and are stuck on a terrible DSL plan, are exactly who this is for. For them, this would be a massive upgrade in reliability and speed, for less money.The best part is the 3-year price lock. No "promo rate" that suddenly triples after 12 months. It’s an honest, affordable option for people the internet revolution seemingly forgot.







