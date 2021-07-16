Even Verizon's humble Samsung Galaxy A12 is getting Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top

Even Verizon's humble Samsung Galaxy A12 is getting Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top0
Verizon, for instance, seems to be promoting the Galaxy A12 to the newest stable OS version as we speak after picking up the entry-level phone with Android 10 pre-loaded back in April.
Normally priced at an extremely reasonable $180 on the nation's top mobile network operator, the 6.5-inch Samsung device packs a modest 2GB RAM paired with a MediaTek MT6765 processor. In comparison, HMD Global, which used to be great at keeping old phones up to date, has yet to deliver its own over-the-air collections of Android 11 treats to 2019's mid-range Nokia 7.2 and high-end Nokia 9 PureView.
Oddly enough, the Verizon variant is no longer up for grabs online, although you should still be able to find it in select physical stores across the nation. Along with the "newest ways to control your privacy, customize your phone, and get things done", as well as conversation Bubbles, categorized notifications, and Quick Share enhancements, the Android 11 update arrives with May 2021 security patches baked in, which is obviously... not ideal right now.