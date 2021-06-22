Unlocked Samsung Galaxy A51 is getting Android 11 in the US

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy A51 is getting Android 11 in the US0
As per SamMobile's report, the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A51 (SM-A515U1) is now getting Android 11 in the US. The update, delivered as firmware version A515U1UEU5CUF1, includes a couple of additional improvements such as One UI 3.1 and the June security patch.
Typically, Android 11 updates are quite large, so make sure that you have enough free storage before downloading this particular update on your Galaxy A51 device. Keep in mind that these updates usually roll out in waves, so it may take a few days to reach all units in the US.