Samsung Android Software updates

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy A51 is getting Android 11 in the US

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile @cosminvasile
Jun 22, 2021, 6:48 PM
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy A51 is getting Android 11 in the US
Samsung updated the Galaxy A51 to Android 11 a few months ago, but the update didn't reach customers in the United States. Although it took three months, Samsung has finally been able to bring the US Galaxy A51 on par with the international version that received the Android 11 update back in March.

As per SamMobile's report, the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A51 (SM-A515U1) is now getting Android 11 in the US. The update, delivered as firmware version A515U1UEU5CUF1, includes a couple of additional improvements such as One UI 3.1 and the June security patch.

Apart from that, expect some other useful goodies like a better Dark Mode, camera improvements, additional tweaks to Digital Wellbeing and Parental Controls, as well as enhanced security and changed visuals for some of the Samsung apps.

Typically, Android 11 updates are quite large, so make sure that you have enough free storage before downloading this particular update on your Galaxy A51 device. Keep in mind that these updates usually roll out in waves, so it may take a few days to reach all units in the US.

Galaxy A51
Samsung Galaxy A51

PhoneArena Score:

7.0

User Score:

7.7
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9611 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

