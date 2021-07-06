Android 11-based One UI 3.1 rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy A20s

Android 11-based One UI 3.1 rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy A20s0
Since Samsung isn't keeping its low-end handset up to date for more than two years, it's unlikely that the Galaxy A20s will be getting Android 12 in the future. Of course, that means that many customers will have to upgrade to new phones if they want to benefit from any of the new features these important Android updates typically add.
Along with all the new features included in Android 11 and One UI 3.1, the update also brings the Galaxy A20s to June 2021 security patch. Keep your eyes peeled for any notifications you get regarding any new updates, or simply head to Settings / Software update and manually check for it.