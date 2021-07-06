$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Samsung Android Software updates

Android 11-based One UI 3.1 rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy A20s

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Android 11-based One UI 3.1 rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy A20s
The Galaxy A20s is the latest Samsung smartphone to receive the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update. The entry-level smartphone that made its debut on the market nearly two years ago is getting its second (and probably last) major Android update.

Since Samsung isn't keeping its low-end handset up to date for more than two years, it's unlikely that the Galaxy A20s will be getting Android 12 in the future. Of course, that means that many customers will have to upgrade to new phones if they want to benefit from any of the new features these important Android updates typically add.

If you're a proud owner of a Galaxy A20s, then you should be getting the Android 11 update very soon. The update has been recently spotted in Malaysia (via SamMobile), but it shouldn't take too long to make it to other countries.

Along with all the new features included in Android 11 and One UI 3.1, the update also brings the Galaxy A20s to June 2021 security patch. Keep your eyes peeled for any notifications you get regarding any new updates, or simply head to Settings / Software update and manually check for it.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Google Play Store app updated with Wear OS 3.0 UI for some users
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Google Play Store app updated with Wear OS 3.0 UI for some users
Apple, Samsung suppliers in Vietnam have sleepovers to prevent COVID-19 from cutting production
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple, Samsung suppliers in Vietnam have sleepovers to prevent COVID-19 from cutting production
Samsung certified refurbished Galaxy S20 phones now available for as low as $250
by Anam Hamid,  1
Samsung certified refurbished Galaxy S20 phones now available for as low as $250
Apple attacked for insulting people who stutter
by Alan Friedman,  5
Apple attacked for insulting people who stutter
The deeply discounted Amazfit PowerBuds are a very unconventional AirPods alternative
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The deeply discounted Amazfit PowerBuds are a very unconventional AirPods alternative
-$30
July 2021 security update rolls out to Galaxy S20 series
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
July 2021 security update rolls out to Galaxy S20 series
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless