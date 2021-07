Android 11-based One UI 3.1 rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy A20s

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

The Galaxy A20s is the latest Samsung smartphone to receive the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update. The entry-level smartphone that made its debut on the market nearly two years ago is getting its second (and probably last) major Android update.Since Samsung isn't keeping its low-end handset up to date for more than two years, it's unlikely that the Galaxy A20s will be getting Android 12 in the future. Of course, that means that many customers will have to upgrade to new phones if they want to benefit from any of the new features these important Android updates typically add.If you're a proud owner of a Galaxy A20s, then you should be getting the Android 11 update very soon. The update has been recently spotted in Malaysia (via SamMobile ), but it shouldn't take too long to make it to other countries.Along with all the new features included in Android 11 and One UI 3.1 , the update also brings the Galaxy A20s to June 2021 security patch. Keep your eyes peeled for any notifications you get regarding any new updates, or simply head to Settings / Software update and manually check for it.