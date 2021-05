Owners of several Nokia phones are going to hate this revised Android 11 roadmap

Adding insult to injury, the company no longer leads the way in terms of major software updates, kicking off its Android 11 rollout several months after Samsung despite suggesting back in October 2020 that the huge collection of UI tweaks, improvements, and enhancements would be delivered to as many as four Nokia handsets by the end of last year.

















All three phones are now slated for a "firm" Q3 Android 11 delivery, being pushed back from Q2 or "Q1-Q2." Best case scenario, that means owners of these 2019-released devices can expect to leave Android 10 behind at some point in July, while a September rollout is now obviously the worst case scenario.





The good news is there are still a whole bunch of other Nokias set to make the jump to the latest (stable) OS version between now and the end of June, ranging from the entry-level 1 Plus, 1.3 , and 1.4 to the 3.4 5.3 , and 5.4 . Some of these models were previously expected to score the hefty Android 11 update by the end of March, but given their humble specifications, you can't really complain.





Following a very encouraging debut in the incredibly competitive smartphone market back in 2017, Nokia brand licensee HMD Global played almost all of its cards wrong over the last couple of years, releasing just one (horrible) flagship , as well as a heap of increasingly generic and for the most part instantly forgettable low to mid-end models.