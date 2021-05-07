Owners of several Nokia phones are going to hate this revised Android 11 roadmap





















All three phones are now slated for a "firm" Q3 Android 11 delivery, being pushed back from Q2 or "Q1-Q2." Best case scenario, that means owners of these 2019-released devices can expect to leave Android 10 behind at some point in July, while a September rollout is now obviously the worst case scenario.





The good news is there are still a whole bunch of other Nokias set to make the jump to the latest (stable) OS version between now and the end of June, ranging from the entry-level 1 Plus, 1.3 , and 1.4 to the 3.4 5.3 , and 5.4 . Some of these models were previously expected to score the hefty Android 11 update by the end of March, but given their humble specifications, you can't really complain.



