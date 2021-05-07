Owners of several Nokia phones are going to hate this revised Android 11 roadmap
Technically, HMD didn't break any promises by bringing Android 11 goodies to the Nokia 8.3 5G and 3.2 during the first quarter of 2021, but the Nokia 2.3, 8.1, 4.2, 2.2, and 2.4 all received their highly anticipated OS promotions a little later than originally scheduled.
Unfortunately, the same will go for a number of other Nokia-branded devices, according to a revised official Android 11 roadmap shared by a "staff member" on the community webpage earlier today. That includes the high-end Nokia 9 PureView from all the way back in 2019, as well as the slightly younger 6.2 and 7.2 mid-rangers.
All three phones are now slated for a "firm" Q3 Android 11 delivery, being pushed back from Q2 or "Q1-Q2." Best case scenario, that means owners of these 2019-released devices can expect to leave Android 10 behind at some point in July, while a September rollout is now obviously the worst case scenario.
The good news is there are still a whole bunch of other Nokias set to make the jump to the latest (stable) OS version between now and the end of June, ranging from the entry-level 1 Plus, 1.3, and 1.4 to the 3.4, 5.3, and 5.4. Some of these models were previously expected to score the hefty Android 11 update by the end of March, but given their humble specifications, you can't really complain.