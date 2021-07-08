Samsung rolling out Android 11 update to the Galaxy A10s

Samsung rolling out Android 11 update to the Galaxy A10s0
Just like the Galaxy A20s, the Galaxy A10s is now getting the Android 11 update in Malaysia, SamMobile reports. As a bonus, Samsung is also rolling out the update in Vietnam, so if you live in either of the two countries, you should probably get the update this week. For the rest of the world, we can only guess that Samsung will expand the update's availability in the coming weeks until it reaches all Galaxy A10s devices.
As far as the update goes, we know for sure it includes the July 2021 security patch and a new One UI that changes some visuals and adds a handful of improvements like one-time permissions and Quick Share.