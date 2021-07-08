$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung rolling out Android 11 update to the Galaxy A10s

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Samsung rolling out Android 11 update to the Galaxy A10s
Samsung kicked off the Galaxy A20s Android 11 rollout a few days ago, and now we've learned that its smaller brother, the Galaxy A10s, is getting the same treatment. Probably the cheapest Galaxy A series phone, the Galaxy A10s is now receiving the highly-anticipated Android 11 update, which will most likely be the last major Android update it gets.

The Galaxy A10s made its debut on the market two years ago and has already been updated once to Android 10, so this would be its second major update since its launch. Samsung doesn't offer more than two major Android update to entry-level smartphones, but the Galaxy A10s will continue to receive security updates for at least one more year.

Just like the Galaxy A20s, the Galaxy A10s is now getting the Android 11 update in Malaysia, SamMobile reports. As a bonus, Samsung is also rolling out the update in Vietnam, so if you live in either of the two countries, you should probably get the update this week. For the rest of the world, we can only guess that Samsung will expand the update's availability in the coming weeks until it reaches all Galaxy A10s devices.

As far as the update goes, we know for sure it includes the July 2021 security patch and a new One UI that changes some visuals and adds a handful of improvements like one-time permissions and Quick Share.

Related phones

Galaxy A10s
Samsung Galaxy A10s View Full specs

User Score:

9.5
$134 Amazon
  • Display 6.2 inches 1520 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek Helio P22 2GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie Samsung One UI

