Samsung's low-cost Galaxy A12 makes unexpected US debut with killer launch deal

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 05, 2021, 2:29 PM
Samsung's low-cost Galaxy A12 makes unexpected US debut with killer launch deal
AT&T has quietly started selling an ultra-affordable new smartphone, and although this entry-level Galaxy A-series model was originally unveiled outside of the US more than four months ago, Samsung's plans for an official release stateside were kept under wraps all this time.

Curiously enough, the Galaxy A12 is still not listed on its manufacturer's regional website either as available or coming soon, which we obviously fully expect to change in the relatively near future. Until that happens and until we find out if the 6.5-inch handset is also headed for other US carriers, AT&T customers can pay as little as 30 bucks all in all for a decent spec sheet including 5,000mAh battery capacity, octa-core processing power, and four rear-facing cameras.

To claim that killer launch deal, you'll need to purchase the low to mid-end device on a "qualifying installment agreement" with either a new line of service or an upgrade of an existing line. After also opting for an "eligible" unlimited plan, you'll get a grand total of $150 in bill credits applied to your account over a period of two and a half years, bringing the phone's $179.99 retail price down to just a buck a month. 

Even at $180, this is naturally one of AT&T's cheapest postpaid smartphones, so you may not be surprised to hear the "international" variant's 48MP primary shooter is downgraded to a modest-sounding 16MP imaging sensor on the back of this particular model.

There don't seem to be any other changes you have to take into consideration before pulling the trigger here, with Ma Bell opting for a relatively humble combination of 32 gigs of internal storage space and 3 gigs of memory while apparently retaining the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensors, as well as the 8MP front-facing camera, microSD card slot, headphone jack, and alas, the pre-loaded Android 10 software.

