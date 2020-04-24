Save big on Verizon's LG V60 ThinQ 5G with these excellent new deals









Even better, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G has been on sale completely free of charge (after bill credits) right off the bat with AT&T installment plans and new lines of service, and now the aforementioned 5G UW edition is also deeply discounted under similar conditions.













Of course, Verizon is not quite as insanely generous as its arch-rival, shaving just $400 off the $949.99 list price of the V60 ThinQ on a device payment plan. That means you're looking at coughing up $22.92 instead of $39.58 a month for a grand total of two years, amounting to roughly 550 bucks. You'll have to open an altogether new account or add an unlimited line to an existing one to score the full discount, although for what it's worth, upgrading Verizon customers can get a decent overall bill credit of $200 as well.





But wait, there's more. You can actually bundle this killer new online-only deal with a few less impressive promotions to maximize your savings. For one thing, all buyers of Verizon's LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW are eligible for a complimentary Dual Screen attachment which they can claim on the manufacturer's dedicated webpage





The V60 also qualifies for a $150 Verizon gift card when you port in an existing number from a different wireless service provider and remember to redeem this cool freebie at vzw.com/digitalrebatecenter with the promo code "APRIL150." Finally, you can get another discount of up to $600 with an eligible trade-in, and that list is actually pretty lengthy, including a bunch of oldies in addition to the hot new high-end devices no one is probably thinking of ditching just yet.





At the end of the day, Big Red might pay you to get this no-nonsense Snapdragon 865 flagship with 8 gigs of memory and a 5,000mAh battery off its hands, which is undeniably sweet.



