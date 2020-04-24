Verizon LG Android Deals

Save big on Verizon's LG V60 ThinQ 5G with these excellent new deals

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 24, 2020, 8:58 AM
Save big on Verizon's LG V60 ThinQ 5G with these excellent new deals
LG has released quite a few instantly forgettable high-end smartphones in recent years, but even though the V60 ThinQ doesn't come with a particularly innovative or distinctive design, this 6.8-inch powerhouse manages to tick a lot of the same boxes as Samsung's 6.7-inch Galaxy S20+ 5G at a much more reasonable price.

We're talking as little as $800 on T-Mobile (Dual Screen case not included), $900 for AT&T customers, and $950 when purchased from Verizon in a special "UW" variant compatible with the carrier's blazing fast mmWave-based 5G network. In contrast, the 5G-enabled Galaxy S20 Plus costs a whopping $1,200 pretty much everywhere.

Even better, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G has been on sale completely free of charge (after bill credits) right off the bat with AT&T installment plans and new lines of service, and now the aforementioned 5G UW edition is also deeply discounted under similar conditions.

Check out the deal here 



Of course, Verizon is not quite as insanely generous as its arch-rival, shaving just $400 off the $949.99 list price of the V60 ThinQ on a device payment plan. That means you're looking at coughing up $22.92 instead of $39.58 a month for a grand total of two years, amounting to roughly 550 bucks. You'll have to open an altogether new account or add an unlimited line to an existing one to score the full discount, although for what it's worth, upgrading Verizon customers can get a decent overall bill credit of $200 as well.

But wait, there's more. You can actually bundle this killer new online-only deal with a few less impressive promotions to maximize your savings. For one thing, all buyers of Verizon's LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW are eligible for a complimentary Dual Screen attachment which they can claim on the manufacturer's dedicated webpage

The V60 also qualifies for a $150 Verizon gift card when you port in an existing number from a different wireless service provider and remember to redeem this cool freebie at vzw.com/digitalrebatecenter with the promo code "APRIL150." Finally, you can get another discount of up to $600 with an eligible trade-in, and that list is actually pretty lengthy, including a bunch of oldies in addition to the hot new high-end devices no one is probably thinking of ditching just yet.

At the end of the day, Big Red might pay you to get this no-nonsense Snapdragon 865 flagship with 8 gigs of memory and a 5,000mAh battery off its hands, which is undeniably sweet.

Related phones

V60 ThinQ
LG V60 ThinQ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
$826 LG V60 ThinQ on
  • Display 6.8 inches
    2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Woot has everything from the iPhone XS Max to the iPhone 7 on sale at great prices
Expires in - 15h 44minWoot has everything from the iPhone XS Max to the iPhone 7 on sale at great prices
-$30
Get a Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS smartwatch for just $90
Get a Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS smartwatch for just $90
T-Mobile will give away 15 OnePlus 8 5G units before the phone is even released
T-Mobile will give away 15 OnePlus 8 5G units before the phone is even released
-$850
Here's how you can save an incredible $850 with a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G purchase
Here's how you can save an incredible $850 with a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G purchase
T-Mobile customers can get the iPhone SE 2020 free for a limited time
T-Mobile customers can get the iPhone SE 2020 free for a limited time
Woot has a bunch of GPS-only Apple Watch Series 4 variants on sale for a limited time
Woot has a bunch of GPS-only Apple Watch Series 4 variants on sale for a limited time

Popular stories

Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
T-Mobile says that it is now experiencing "the new normal" as 5G era beckons
T-Mobile says that it is now experiencing "the new normal" as 5G era beckons
T-Mobile brings back one of its most popular deals for both new and existing customers
T-Mobile brings back one of its most popular deals for both new and existing customers
Don't buy unlocked OnePlus 8 and Pro to activate on Verizon 5G
Don't buy unlocked OnePlus 8 and Pro to activate on Verizon 5G
The Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G could destroy the iPhone 12 Pro with this revolutionary upgrade
The Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G could destroy the iPhone 12 Pro with this revolutionary upgrade
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless