Verizon's latest 5G UW and 5G Home expansion is as unimpressive as we've come to expect

While that's certainly nice to see, especially considering last month's network rollouts also followed in the footsteps of another (small) expansion a month before , we can't say we're very impressed with the total numbers boasted by the largest wireless service provider stateside right now.







We're talking an overall tally of just 82 cities for the nation's fastest (and spottiest) mobile network and an even humbler count of 57 cities for Big Red's 5G Home service, billed as an entirely "new kind of home internet", with no data caps, no limits whatsoever, "typical" download speeds of around 300 Mbps, and maximum speeds of up to 1 Gbps.





hope to squeeze unrivaled speeds out of 5G UW-enabled smartphones around town. It's pretty much pointless to compare the 82 cities covered (in part) by Verizon's mmWave-based 5G UW signal with the absolutely towering availability of T-Mobile's admittedly slower mid-band 5G network , for instance. Still, for what it's worth, folks in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Athens, Georgia, Orlando, Florida, and Fremont, California can now officiallyto squeeze unrivaled speeds out of 5G UW-enabled smartphones around town.





Most of today's best phones come fully equipped to handle Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, mind you, but in order to avoid unpleasant surprises, those in the market for a new mobile device may want to buy said device directly from the nation-leading carrier starting at... $0.





Of those four cities, Fremont and Orlando are also joining the operator's (sluggish) national 5G Home tour, alongside Pensacola, Florida, Sarasota, Florida, and Niagara Falls, New York. While T-Mobile doesn't have a huge lead in that particular field, Verizon customers can't be too happy with the expansion pace of this network either, which made its debut all the way back in 2018





After spreading the blazing fast mobile 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Home broadband love to three and five new cities respectively just a month ago, Verizon is today adding even more places to both those lists.