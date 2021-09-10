Verizon's latest 5G UW and 5G Home expansion is as unimpressive as we've come to expect

Verizon's latest 5G UW and 5G Home expansion is as unimpressive as we've come to expect0
While that's certainly nice to see, especially considering last month's network rollouts also followed in the footsteps of another (small) expansion a month before, we can't say we're very impressed with the total numbers boasted by the largest wireless service provider stateside right now.
It's pretty much pointless to compare the 82 cities covered (in part) by Verizon's mmWave-based 5G UW signal with the absolutely towering availability of T-Mobile's admittedly slower mid-band 5G network, for instance. Still, for what it's worth, folks in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Athens, Georgia, Orlando, Florida, and Fremont, California can now officially hope to squeeze unrivaled speeds out of 5G UW-enabled smartphones around town.
Of those four cities, Fremont and Orlando are also joining the operator's (sluggish) national 5G Home tour, alongside Pensacola, Florida, Sarasota, Florida, and Niagara Falls, New York. While T-Mobile doesn't have a huge lead in that particular field, Verizon customers can't be too happy with the expansion pace of this network either, which made its debut all the way back in 2018.