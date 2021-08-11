Verizon continues the slow expansion of its blazing fast 5G UW and 5G Home networks









Although the two announcements are obviously not connected in any way, we can't help but suspect Verizon may have intentionally avoided the spotlight knowing full well its availability numbers, especially as far as 5G UW service is concerned, are still light years behind the competition.









Said tally is naturally made worse by the fact that Big Red has yet to deploy a mid-band 5G signal of its own , not to mention that the speed difference between Magenta's "Ultra Capacity" and Verizon's Ultra Wideband networks is not exactly humongous.





Still, if you're lucky, you can use the fastest mobile 5G available in the US in Austin, TX, Gresham, OR, and Birmingham, AL now on a compatible Verizon phone, and that's certainly... something.





Austin and Gresham are also among the new markets getting 5G Home broadband access, alongside Albuquerque, NM, Little Rock, AR, and Nashville, TN, which brings that particular tally up to 52 cities.





That's actually not as bad as it sounds for a service promising max download speeds of up to 1 Gbps, "typical" download speeds of around 300 Mbps, as well as no data caps and no throttling, all for the relatively low monthly price of $50 and up. Then again, T-Mobile is rapidly gaining ground on that front too.





