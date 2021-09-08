T-Mobile and AT&T dominate the 2021 5G/4G network speed tests, Verizon slips

T-Mobile and AT&T dominate the 2021 5G/4G network speed tests, Verizon slips0
T-Mobile takes the 2021 5G network speed reigns, where do Verizon and AT&T stand?
The report comes hot on the heels of the big PCMag one, though, the one where the team drove thousands of miles in both major metropolitan areas and outside, in rural ones. Surprise, surprise, that one also clocked T-Mobile as the winner with the fastest network in 2021, undoubtedly boosted by the ubiquity of its midband 5G coverage.
Of course, T-Mobile is reading the PCMag report differently, listing only its advancements and positive takes since last year's such network testing:
- T-Mobile won in 24 cities and rural regions and tied in two; AT&T won eight; Verizon won only two.
- T-Mobile had the fastest average 5G download AND upload speeds.
- T-Mobile had the greatest 5G availability.
- "5G availability from the other carriers doesn’t really matter—yet"
- "Verizon’s overall speeds declined a bit from 2020 to 2021 … possibly because of congestion."
- "AT&T’s 5G network results were often slower than its 4G network."
- "In 2017, carriers placed their bets on the future of 5G. T-Mobile placed the right one… It bought Sprint to take advantage of Sprint's massive cache of largely unused mid-band airwaves and turned them all over to 5G."
- "[T-Mobile's] range and capacity will only grow as it continues to build and add equipment, and AT&T and Verizon will have to hustle to catch up."
Hopefully, the mid C-band spectrum that Verizon and AT&T gobbled up will be put to a good use next year, but at that time it will be T-Mobile's 5G game to lose, too, as you can see from PCMag's year-on-year network speed test results below.