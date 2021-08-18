Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, get $200 instant credit

 View
  • Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, get $200 instant credit

 View
Verizon Android 5G

Verizon’s new 5G smartphone promises premium craftsmanship for just $350

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Verizon’s new 5G smartphone promises premium craftsmanship for just $350
Orbic is a U.S. home-grown company that offers a rather small lineup of technology products, including smartphones. It’s a less known brand than the likes of Apple and Samsung, but if you’re looking for a cheap device, the chances are Orbic is got you covered.

All Orbic products are designed in the United States, but they are manufactured in India and China, but that’s not something unusual for the smartphone industry. Orbic recently added a 5G smartphone to its portfolio and since this is very cheap and there aren’t too many options below the $500 price mark in the US, Verizon thought it would be wise to add it to its offering.

So, starting this week the Orbic Myra 5G UW is available for purchase at Verizon for just $350. Apart from the fact that it comes with 5G support, we also know Orbic’s phone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, 6GB RAM, and 64GB expandable storage (up to 1TB).

Also, Orbic Myra 5G UW sports a large 6.78-inch FHD display, a triple-rear camera (48MP+8MP+2MP), a 16-megapixel selfie snapper, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery with Qualcomm Charge 3.0 fast charging technology.

Since this is probably the first Orbic phone to be sold by Verizon, it makes sense to also be the first to feature the carrier’s “Adaptive Sound” mobile audio solution

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Best true wireless earbuds (Updated August 2021)
by Radoslav Minkov,  13
Best true wireless earbuds (Updated August 2021)
First Galaxy Z Fold 3 teardown video is out; take a look at the folding phone's insides
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
First Galaxy Z Fold 3 teardown video is out; take a look at the folding phone's insides
YouTube will soon give you the option to jump straight into video chapters
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
YouTube will soon give you the option to jump straight into video chapters
Google Maps integrates new e-bike, scooter rentals
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Google Maps integrates new e-bike, scooter rentals
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  2
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  1
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless