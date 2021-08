Verizon’s new 5G smartphone promises premium craftsmanship for just $350

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Orbic is a U.S. home-grown company that offers a rather small lineup of technology products, including smartphones. It’s a less known brand than the likes of Apple and Samsung , but if you’re looking for a cheap device, the chances are Orbic is got you covered.All Orbic products are designed in the United States, but they are manufactured in India and China, but that’s not something unusual for the smartphone industry. Orbic recently added a 5G smartphone to its portfolio and since this is very cheap and there aren’t too many options below the $500 price mark in the US, Verizon thought it would be wise to add it to its offering.So, starting this week the Orbic Myra 5G UW is available for purchase at Verizon for just $350. Apart from the fact that it comes with 5G support, we also know Orbic’s phone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, 6GB RAM, and 64GB expandable storage (up to 1TB).Also, Orbic Myra 5G UW sports a large 6.78-inch FHD display, a triple-rear camera (48MP+8MP+2MP), a 16-megapixel selfie snapper, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery with Qualcomm Charge 3.0 fast charging technology.Since this is probably the first Orbic phone to be sold by Verizon, it makes sense to also be the first to feature the carrier’s “Adaptive Sound” mobile audio solution