Verizon’s new 5G smartphone promises premium craftsmanship for just $350

Verizon’s new 5G smartphone promises premium craftsmanship for just $3500
All Orbic products are designed in the United States, but they are manufactured in India and China, but that’s not something unusual for the smartphone industry. Orbic recently added a 5G smartphone to its portfolio and since this is very cheap and there aren’t too many options below the $500 price mark in the US, Verizon thought it would be wise to add it to its offering.
Also, Orbic Myra 5G UW sports a large 6.78-inch FHD display, a triple-rear camera (48MP+8MP+2MP), a 16-megapixel selfie snapper, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery with Qualcomm Charge 3.0 fast charging technology.