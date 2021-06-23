T-Mobile's 5Gin moonshine and 5Ginger beer mark Extended Range 5G coverage milestone









On Thursday June 24 at noon, you can go to T-Mobile5Gin.com, and order a bottle of Ultra Capacity 5Gin ($30 + shipping/taxes), or a six-pack of Extended Range 5Ginger Beer ($10 + shipping/taxes).





Done in partnership with the Heritage Distilling Company, the alcohol will be drunk in celebration of T-Mobile's Extended Range 5G coverage milestone that now blankets more than 300 million people, or, almost all of the US.





Believe it or not, starting tomorrow at 12 pm Pacific, you can buy T-Mobile's 5G-branded alcohol. Leave it to the Un-carrier to drum up demand for its services with clever marketing ploys, but this one can literally tip you over.