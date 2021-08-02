Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: the big winner of this H1 2021 5G report might surprise you

Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: the big winner of this H1 2021 5G report might surprise you0
Unsurprisingly, at least if you've been keeping an eye on these types of reports for the last couple of years or so, the wireless service provider found to deliver the "best everyday 5G experience" is different from the one that earned the overall 4G LTE/5G title at the end of the year's first half, which in turn was different from Opensignal, Ookla, and umlaut's latest 5G heavyweight champion.
Two huge crowns for AT&T
Of those 125 key markets, the nation's third-largest mobile network operator by subscribers managed to dominate 20 in terms of "fastest everyday 5G download speeds", which may not sound very impressive... until you hear how many individual wins went the competition's way.
In second place, Verizon racked up just 16 speed victories, followed by T-Mobile with an even humbler tally of 13 gold ribbons. All the other battles were essentially too close to call, which says a lot about the marginal differences most users on the big three networks might actually experience on a daily basis, at least in highly populated metros.
One major award for T-Mobile and one for Verizon
The main takeaway of the latest in-depth 5G RootMetrics report, like so many others from so many different research firms before, is that all three major US carriers have their strong and weak points.
Big Red, of course, shines as far as everyday 5G reliability is concerned, which means that its not very widespread and not particularly fast 5G signal is generally easier to find and harder to lose once found in no less than 99 markets compared to what Magenta and Ma Bell have to offer.
Going forward, these findings appear to suggest that Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile are all in this to win this, showing solid progress across the board and preparing a number of major network upgrades, improvements, and expansions that could change the status quo at any moment.
Verizon and AT&T's fast-approaching C-band rollouts might prove the biggest game changer, although for its part, T-Mobile is certainly not worried of losing its 5G availability crown anytime soon, threatening to come after its rivals in the speed and reliability departments as well by continuing to rapidly spread the mid-band love.
Speaking of spreading the 5G love, it's definitely worth pointing out that this research, while extensive and impressive, is not representative of the nationwide user experience, altogether ignoring the small cities and rural areas where T-Mobile claims to excel.