Seven new regions can now benefit from Verizon's in-home 5G internet service

Verizon is now expanding its in-home 5G support to more cities, reports AppleInsider
. Alongside this new and welcome expansion, the carrier has also announced an in-home 4G LTE internet service expansion and a new upgradable home router.
Verizon's in-home 5G is now available to seven new regions
Verizon has been slowly expanding its coverage and in-home 5G network services, and now the seven cities below will be able to benefit from the ultra-fast mmWave 5G speeds in their homes:
- Akron, OH
- Ann Arbor, MI
- Columbia, SC
- Durham, NC
- Fresno, CA
- Spokane, WA
- St. Petersburg, FL
Customers in the new regions are now eligible to sign up for Verizon's home internet service. With the 5G Home Internet, users can expect speeds up to 1 Gbps for download, with an average of 300 Mbps. With the inclusion of these newly added regions, Verizon's in-home 5G service is now available to a total of 47 markets.
In terms of the 4G LTE network expansion, the in-home 4G LTE connection will now be available in new urban, suburban, and rural American markets. Customers can expect typical download speeds of 25 Mbps and peak download speeds of 50 Mbps.
Verizon CRO Frank Boulben stated that now, with the expansion of LTE Home Internet and 5G Home Internet to more customers, the options for fast and reliable internet have never been better. Additionally, he also announced a new router that will help customers take advantage of the new era. The new Verizon Internet Gateway router is a 4G router, capable of 5G support via a firmware update.