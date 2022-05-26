Verizon kills off one Pixel 6 Pro variant months ahead of Google's Pixel 7 release





Due to a new bug surfacing essentially every week since these two Tensor powerhouses made their commercial debut and limited availability as far as certain models were concerned, the 512GB storage configuration of the 6.7-inch Pixel 6 Pro largely went unnoticed and presumably unpurchased.





By no means unusual for other Android smartphone manufacturers, this actually marked a first for Google , putting a big smile on the faces of (a few) digital hoarders who may have otherwise found it difficult to feed their addiction without a microSD card slot or free unlimited Photos storage









What's worse is that the Verizon -specific 512GB Pixel 6 Pro in Stormy Black is also "out of stock" at Google's own official US e-store right now, with potential buyers merely allowed to join a "waitlist" that may never amount to anything.





The rest of the color options were never paired with half a terabyte of internal storage space, mind you, but on the bright side, at least Big G does still sell the unlocked black-coated Pixel 6 Pro in its highest-end version... for $1,099.





Of course, you might be justly wondering if there's any point in spending a small fortune on an aging device now that the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are right around the corner, and the answer largely depends on your patience... and resilience to bugs.





revealed is far from ready for primetime, and of course, there are no guarantees you'll be able to get a 512GB storage configuration of the Pro model in many places soon after the phones are properly unveiled in the fall. Meanwhile, the Pixel 6 Pro remains undeniably one of the overall The truth is the recently teased Pixel 7 duo is far from ready for primetime, and of course, there are no guarantees you'll be able to get a 512GB storage configuration of the Pro model in many places soon after the phones are properly unveiled in the fall. Meanwhile, the Pixel 6 Pro remains undeniably one of the overall best phones money can buy ... as long as you can live with all those bugs that tend to come and go month after month.



