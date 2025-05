Verizon adds tech most users will never notice – until they really need it

Verizon

Verizon says it’s ready to bring its tech wherever it’s most needed. | Image credit – Verizon

Also, as disasters become more frequent, Verizon is getting creative. It teamed up with startup Hyfi to roll out flood sensors that use Verizon 's network to spread real-time flood warnings – helping communities stay ahead of rising waters.



Beyond the tech, Verizon says it literally runs toward the crisis when help is needed. Its crisis response fleet includes nearly 3,000 deployable assets like mobile cell towers, drone units for damage assessments and full-on basecamp setups.



There is also a team of trained engineers and technicians on call year-round, plus a Global Event Management Center that keeps an eye on weather and other threats 24/7.





– Joe Russo, Executive Vice President, Global Networks and Technology, Verizon , May 2025

Verizon is also turning to satellite tech to help keep the signal going when traditional cell networks go down. If you've got a compatible device (iPhone 14 and later, Galaxy S25 series and Pixel 9 series), you will be able to send texts via satellite even when towers are out – keeping you connected with loved ones and first responders.





But what if you don’t have one of those newer phones? That is where T-Mobile could help. Its satellite-to-mobile service kicks in automatically when regular cell service drops, allowing you to send texts no matter what provider you are on (yep, even if you are with Verizon , AT&T or others).

It is that time of year again when mobile carriers remind us how ready they are for disaster season. After AT&T doubled down on FirstNet and T-Mobile rolled out a series of upgrades to help with disaster recovery Verizon is stepping in with its own big push to show how it plans to keep people connected when things go south.With more hurricanes, wildfires and tornadoes hitting hard every year, Verizon says it is ready for the worst . Its network already covers 99% of where people live and work. But what really stands out is how it will stay up even when everything else goes down.Every singlemacro cell site is backed by battery power and the company has more than 1,000 mobile generators on standby. It also has backup power at key facilities and multiple fiber routes to keep service live when disaster strikes.If you want to check how things are going in your area during a storm or emergency,makes it easy through the Check Network Status tool on its site or the Myapp.