Verizon adds tech most users will never notice – until they really need it

Verizon says it’s ready to bring its tech wherever it’s most needed. | Image credit – Verizon

Also, as disasters become more frequent, Verizon is getting creative. It teamed up with startup Hyfi to roll out flood sensors that use Verizon 's network to spread real-time flood warnings – helping communities stay ahead of rising waters.



Beyond the tech, Verizon says it literally runs toward the crisis when help is needed. Its crisis response fleet includes nearly 3,000 deployable assets like mobile cell towers, drone units for damage assessments and full-on basecamp setups.



There is also a team of trained engineers and technicians on call year-round, plus a Global Event Management Center that keeps an eye on weather and other threats 24/7.





– Joe Russo, Executive Vice President, Global Networks and Technology, Verizon , May 2025

Verizon is also turning to satellite tech to help keep the signal going when traditional cell networks go down. If you've got a compatible device (iPhone 14 and later, Galaxy S25 series and Pixel 9 series), you will be able to send texts via satellite even when towers are out – keeping you connected with loved ones and first responders.




