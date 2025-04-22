This AT&T network expansion isn't meant for you, but it might save your life
Even though 4G and 5G coverage is pretty much everywhere these days and carriers like T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T offer blazing-fast speeds, there is still a big need for something more reliable – especially during emergencies. That is where the dedicated connectivity lane for public safety steps in and now, AT&T is expanding its reach even further.
These new towers are part of a long-term, 10-year plan that AT&T is working on with the FirstNet Authority. The goal? Bring stronger and more reliable coverage to places where first responders need it most. Band 14 has been reserved by the US government so FirstNet can meet the demanding needs of emergency services.
A lot of them also focus on critical spots like police stations, hospitals, firehouses and courthouses. Right now, over 30,000 agencies and organizations rely on FirstNet to stay in touch during emergencies.
AT&T is doubling down on its support for first responders with a big boost to FirstNet. The carrier just launched 1,000 new cell sites using Band 14 – a special slice of spectrum set aside just for public safety. This helps expand FirstNet, the only network in the country built specifically for emergency crews.
AT&T says it got all these sites up and running nine months ahead of schedule, helping teams stay connected in 46 states and D.C. Most of these new towers are in rural and tribal areas, where reliable coverage can be hard to come by.
AT&T, in partnership with FirstNet Authority, expanded public safety’s dedicated lane of connectivity with 1,000 new cell sites. | Image credit – AT&T
Whether we are responding to rural areas or urban incidents like the recent LA fires, FirstNet is our partner in emergency response. With a comprehensive network, innovative technology, and critical deployable assets, FirstNet is built with our diverse needs in mind, giving us peace of mind that we can stay connected.
– Sergeant Cruz Correa, California Highway Patrol, April 2025
However, while FirstNet already reaches over 99% of first responders, it is still expanding to cover even the most remote corners of the country. AT&T and the FirstNet Authority have started building more purpose-driven sites in underserved tribal, territorial and rural areas.
Whether in major cities like Boston or rural areas like Butler, Pa., first responders require reliable communication that is always protected in any emergency. An entire dedicated program of 'firsts,' FirstNet is setting the bar for public safety communications so this vital community stays at the forefront of innovative, lifesaving technologies.
– Scott Agnew, president, FirstNet, AT&T, April 2025
This latest expansion builds on recent FirstNet updates, including 5G "multi-layered" coverage for over 7 million public safety connections. AT&T also introduced a backup plan for when towers fail, using compact portable cell sites (CRDs) to bring coverage on the go.
