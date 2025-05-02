T-Mobile wants to be the last network standing when things go wrong

– Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology, T-Mobile , May 2025

T-Mobile's business operations center keeps a close eye on weather events in real time.





T-Mobile's Jeep SatCOlT and SatCOLT in action.



Thanks to its emergency fleet, the Un-carrier shares that after Hurricanes Helene and Milton in October 2024, it restored service to 99% of affected customers within just 72 hours – twice as fast as in past storms. The company deployed 600 emergency crew members and over 800 generators. Thanks to its emergency fleet, the Un-carrier shares that after Hurricanes Helene and Milton in October 2024, it restored service to 99% of affected customers within just 72 hours – twice as fast as in past storms. The company deployed 600 emergency crew members and over 800 generators.









T-Mobile sends its emergency fleet to the areas where it's needed the most.



And for those on the front lines, there is T-Priority. This is T-Mobile ’s dedicated 5G slice for first responders, giving them up to five times the network resources compared to regular users. That means lower latency, faster speeds and top-priority access even in crowded network conditions.



All this is a solid reminder of how important it is for wireless networks to be ready before disaster hits – because when everything else fails, staying connected can make all the difference.



And for those on the front lines, there is T-Priority. This is T-Mobile's dedicated 5G slice for first responders, giving them up to five times the network resources compared to regular users. That means lower latency, faster speeds and top-priority access even in crowded network conditions.All this is a solid reminder of how important it is for wireless networks to be ready before disaster hits – because when everything else fails, staying connected can make all the difference.And while T-Mobile has been working hard to ensure that its network is ready for any disaster, AT&T has also been strengthening its support for first responders. Recently, AT&T expanded FirstNet by launching 1,000 new cell sites using Band 14, a spectrum dedicated solely to public safety, helping to expand the only network built specifically for emergency crews.

This system pulls in massive amounts of public data to detect emergencies faster, helping T-Mobile mobilize resources sooner and respond more effectively.On the ground, T-Mobile expanded its emergency fleet with new XL SatCOWs (Cell on Wheels) and XL SatCOLTs (Cell on Large Trucks). These vehicles come with tall, automated masts (80 to 100 feet) and remote monitoring to quickly restore connectivity wherever needed.