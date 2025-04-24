Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

This Verizon update gives more first responders access to critical communications during disasters

Verizon just flipped the switch on something new for first responders: a dedicated slice of its 5G network called the Frontline Network Slice. It's now live in cities across the US, giving police, fire, and EMS their own lane on the digital highway, especially when things get crowded during emergencies.  

So what's "network slicing"? Basically, 5G lets carriers chop up their network into virtual lanes. Verizon's Frontline slice is one of these lanes, just for public safety folks. It's a bit different from AT&T's FirstNet, which uses a totally separate network core. Verizon's method carves out space within its main network. Either way, the idea is to stop emergency comms from getting stuck in digital traffic jams caused by everyone else streaming videos or posting selfies during a big event.  

Verizon says this special slice gives first responders some neat perks:
  • Their own piece of the 5G pie: Network resources are reserved just for them, aiming for better availability and quality when the main network is swamped.  
  • Optimized performance: The network slice can be fine-tuned for the specific apps and gear first responders use.  
  • Better reliability: Separating their traffic should mean fewer chances of critical messages getting dropped or delayed because of network congestion.  
  • Scales up or down: Verizon can adjust how much network resource is given to the slice based on what's needed in real time.  
 
Image of first responders
More first responders can now take advantage of the Frontline Network. | Image credit — Verizon
 
With this slice, first responders, such as cop cars or ambulances, can supposedly become better mobile hubs. It allows them to use that dedicated 5G power for data heavy stuff without fighting the public for bandwidth. Verizon says this helps keep critical comms flowing smoothly, even in packed cities or during major incidents.  

Verizon's Business CEO, Kyle Malady, mentioned this continues their support for the 40,000 plus agencies using Frontline. Good news for budgets too - they say eligible agencies get this slice for the same price as current 5G UW plans. It's already up and running in big cities from coast to coast, like LA, Chicago, Miami, and Seattle.  

Using network slicing like this shows how 5G can do more than just speed up your phone downloads. It allows for special network setups for important jobs. For first responders, the big deal isn't just raw speed, but knowing their connection won't drop when things get hectic.

Keeping those lines open is super important in emergencies, and dedicating network space just for them could really help response times and effectiveness. The real proof will be how it holds up during major, drawn out events, but it's definitely a step towards giving critical comms a stronger backbone.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
