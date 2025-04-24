This Verizon update gives more first responders access to critical communications during disasters

Verizon

With this slice, first responders, such as cop cars or ambulances, can supposedly become better mobile hubs. It allows them to use that dedicated 5G power for data heavy stuff without fighting the public for bandwidth.says this helps keep critical comms flowing smoothly, even in packed cities or during major incidents.'s Business CEO, Kyle Malady, mentioned this continues their support for the 40,000 plus agencies using Frontline. Good news for budgets too - they say eligible agencies get this slice for the same price as current 5G UW plans. It's already up and running in big cities from coast to coast, like LA, Chicago, Miami, and Seattle.Using network slicing like this shows how 5G can do more than just speed up your phone downloads. It allows for special network setups for important jobs. For first responders, the big deal isn't just raw speed, but knowing their connection won't drop when things get hectic.