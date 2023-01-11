Unpacking the Samsung Galaxy S23 teasers in search of secrets hidden beneath the surface

Read More

Initially, the poster looks quite mystical. It has this shady vibe to it, and its composition features the usage of exotic flowers and leaves. While this may be a perfect opportunity to start Google Lens-ing the plant to seek out its symbological meaning, there is an easier approach. You see, the purple and green both relate to two of the other color options that are rumored to be featured across the Galaxy S23 line of phones.We can take it even further and say that the dark background and slightly golden ray of light may be related to the other two options, namely beige and black, but that’s a stretch. Another, more likely reason for their presence — beyond looking obviously cool — would be the teased exceptional low-light performance of the flagships. While we can certainly expect the heavyweight S23 Ultra to take the crown in this category too, we’ll likely see respectable results produced by the S23 and S23 Plus too.