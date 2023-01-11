Unpacking the Samsung Galaxy S23 teasers in search of secrets hidden beneath the surface
Techies usually don’t live under rocks, as they don’t have Wi-Fi there, so you’ve certainly heard that the Galaxy S23 series of Samsung flagships are about to get revealed very soon. The Unpacked event is set for February 1, and Samsung have already released tons of teasers to keep us warm until the time comes.
Now, all of those are very cool, creatively done and certainly help fans board the Samsung hype-train as intended. But, we’ve been doing this for years, and we know that there's more than substance and style to them — there’s meaning. Hence, we’re about to do our best to analyze these videos and images to see if there isn’t something else that Samsung wants to tell us.
Read More: Get an early deal on reserving a Galaxy S23 RIGHT NOW!
Ready for mooore info about the Galaxy S23 cameras?
Teaser from the Samsung Store Galaxy S23 reservations page.
Okay, so there’s one thing that all of the teasers have in common. It becomes rather obvious when you look at them in overview: it’s that they are heavily promoting the Galaxy S23 camera capabilities. And that doesn’t come as a shock, considering that the S23 Ultra is rumored to be equipped with a 200MP main sensor.
That being said, the teasers seem to contain two camera setups: one with three circular lenses and another which clearly sports a rectangular opening for a periscope lens — the latter surely destined for the S23 Ultra. Seeing both setups in marketing materials leads us to expect comparable and excellent low-light performance from all three S23 models.
The leftmost camera on both setups is clearly different.
We certainly know some details about the camera setup of the Galaxy S23, so if we compare the teasers to the rumors, what is left? Well, the Moon-camera (can we make that name official? Like a sequel to Space Zoom!) is likely the lens tied to the 200MP, 1/1.3" sensor we’re expecting to see on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy s23 Teaser
Samsung’s very own ISOCELL technology would allow that sensor to presumably enter a 50MP pixel-binned mode, which would allow for exceptional low-light performance. Given that astrophotography certainly requires quite a lot of light, the ISOCELL sensor is highly likely to become utilized in this scenario.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Teaser Video
Speaking of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the teaser showcased above is likely related to it as well. Out of the three S23 models we know of, the Ultra is certainly the one equipped with the highest megapixel count with its 200MP ISOCELL sensor. Sure, 108MP is nothing to scoff at, but we’ve already seen such capabilities on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Bring your epic moments into the spotlight. Join us at #SamsungUnpacked, on February 1, 2023.
Learn more: https://t.co/D6nxwskXj1pic.twitter.com/jllmsDvWmD
The Galaxy S23 color options and camera setup: the devil is in the details
Next up, there’s the curious case of the green theming. If you’ve followed the story, you’ve probably noticed that we released renders of what we believe the Galaxy S23 series will look like. And — you’ve guessed it — this shade of green is among the color options that is expected to be available across the S23 line of phones.
100%
There is yet another camera centric teaser in the form of a poster. It has come to be featured across the web in places like the Samsung online store, but it was also leaked by prominent tipster IceUniverse.
Breaking！
Galaxy S23 series , February 1st!
Galaxy S23 series , February 1st! pic.twitter.com/ACKfp8hFLC
Initially, the poster looks quite mystical. It has this shady vibe to it, and its composition features the usage of exotic flowers and leaves. While this may be a perfect opportunity to start Google Lens-ing the plant to seek out its symbological meaning, there is an easier approach. You see, the purple and green both relate to two of the other color options that are rumored to be featured across the Galaxy S23 line of phones.
We can take it even further and say that the dark background and slightly golden ray of light may be related to the other two options, namely beige and black, but that’s a stretch. Another, more likely reason for their presence — beyond looking obviously cool — would be the teased exceptional low-light performance of the flagships. While we can certainly expect the heavyweight S23 Ultra to take the crown in this category too, we’ll likely see respectable results produced by the S23 and S23 Plus too.
From prominent to minimal - the S21, S22 and S23.
These thematic teasers also harken back to the camera setup of the Galaxy S23 series. In two of the instances, there is limelight — in the aforementioned green, so lime is even in a literal sense — projectors, which take a formation, similar to the S23 camera array. This time, the design has ditched the staple asymmetrical bump that became famous with the Galaxy S21 and then made a slightly tweaked return on the Galaxy S22 too. The poster itself is obvious on the other hand, as it puts the expected camera array front and center.
And that covers all of the teasers that Samsung has released thus far! While we didn’t manage to uncover some groundbreaking secret, we did unearth specific details, which may turn out to indeed confirm rumors, which we’ve known about for a while. Most importantly, we’ve highlighted a ton of reasons to be hyped about the Galaxy S23 launch, which is coming on February 1, so stay tuned for even more teasers by then.
