Samsung working on new 200MP camera sensor, the ISOCELL HP3
Even though it is still to plant the 200MP camera sensor announced last year as the ISOCELL HP1 in a phone, Samsung may be working on its successor, an ISOCELL HP3, reports GalaxyClub.
Samsung has been rumored to equip the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a 200MP main camera, so perhaps the new sensor will one-up the flagships from Motorola or Xiaomi which seem to have called dibs on cameos of Samsung's most resolute camera sensors before they have been used them in its own phones.
Unfortunately, there are no technical details on the ISOCELL HP3 as of yet, save for its whopping 200MP resolution, but if the successive iterations of Samsung's previous 108MP high-res sensor are any indication, the generational upgrade HP1 to HP3 will be marginal in terms of hardware and the rest will be computational algorithm improvements.
A 200MP sensor sounds overkill, yet chipsets like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 support this as the maximum single camera resolution and Samsung is nothing but maximalist when it comes to phones in its Ultra line. Take a look at the video above where Samsung's mobile camera chief explains the features and advantages of its first 200MP HP1 ISOCELL sensor to gauge what the HP3 may improve on going forward.
The magic of Nonacell pixel-binning will result in breathtaking pixel size on such a high-res camera, and Samsung proved that it can circumvent most of the pitfalls that giant camera sensors with tiny pixels represent with its 108MP units, so we can't wait to see when there will be a 200MP camera phone indeed and what new level of detail it will bring to the mobile photography table.
