OnePlus is running a bunch of awesome deals on phones and accessories
At first glance, this deal makes it hard to recommend purchasing an older OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition at $899 with a pair of Bullets Wireless Z included at no extra charge, but as noticed by the folks over at SlickDeals, the 6.67-inch device can be marked down to a slightly more reasonable $749 price by entering the coupon code "MCLAREN" during checkout.
Even better, the glamorous Snapdragon 855 Plus beast can be bundled with a T-Mobile-specific OnePlus 7T for only $249.50 more if you need two new handsets for some reason. By itself, the 7T, which just so happens to be packing a Snapdragon 855+ SoC as well, is on sale at $499 instead of its $599 MSRP with free Bullets Wireless Z also included.
Last but certainly not least, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones themselves can be purchased for $29.95 after a substantial $20 discount, foreshadowing the highly anticipated and long overdue release of the OnePlus Pods (or Buds) true wireless earbuds.