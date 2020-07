OnePlus is running a bunch of awesome deals on phones and accessories

Pretty much every single mobile device currently sold by the ambitious company comes with a nice freebie bundled in today only, starting with the top-of-the-line OnePlus 8 Pro 5G. For some reason, you need to pick the Onyx Black version of the 6.78-inch powerhouse to score a complimentary pair of Bullets Wireless Z earbuds





If you don't have 900 bucks to spend on a new phone (and some gratis Bluetooth earphones), the $699 OnePlus 8 5G actually comes bundled with not one but two free accessories for a limited time. We're talking about a pair of Type-C Bullets earphones, which are normally available on their own for $24.95, and an eye-catching André Limited Edition protective case.





At first glance, this deal makes it hard to recommend purchasing an older OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition at $899 with a pair of Bullets Wireless Z included at no extra charge, but as noticed by the folks over at SlickDeals , the 6.67-inch device can be marked down to a slightly more reasonable $749 price by entering the coupon code "MCLAREN" during checkout.





Even better, the glamorous Snapdragon 855 Plus beast can be bundled with a T-Mobile-specific OnePlus 7T for only $249.50 more if you need two new handsets for some reason. By itself, the 7T, which just so happens to be packing a Snapdragon 855+ SoC as well, is on sale at $499 instead of its $599 MSRP with free Bullets Wireless Z also included.









Every Wednesday is apparently "OnePlus Day", and just in case the company's incredibly well-reviewed handsets don't usually feel affordable enough, you still have a few hours left to get a cool free gift with your "favorite OnePlus phone."