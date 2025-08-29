Tracfone just launched something it's never offered before, giving you Verizon's 5G without the contract headaches
Your prepaid phone options just expanded as Tracfone drops its first truly unlimited plan.
Sometimes you just don't want to deal with the big carriers and their postpaid contracts. T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon – they are great if you need all the bells and whistles, but not everyone wants to be tied down.
And if you are more into prepaid options, you probably know that all three run their own prepaid carriers on top of their networks. Now, Tracfone, which operates on Verizon's network, is rolling out a new plan worth checking out.
Tracfone Wireless, the prepaid, no-contract provider, has just launched Tracfone Freedom – its first-ever unlimited data plan. For $45/month with Auto-Pay (or $50 without), you get unlimited talk, text, and data on Verizon's 5G network, along with some handy extras.
What you get with Tracfone Freedom:
- Unlimited talk, text, and data on Verizon's 5G network
- $45/month with Auto-Refill ($50 without)
- 15GB of hotspot data included
- International calling, texting, and roaming in Canada & Mexico
- Spam filter and ID protection powered by IDnotify from Experian
- 10% discount for military and veterans
- Easy-to-reach dedicated customer support
- No contracts, no credit checks
Tracfone Freedom comes in 3, 6, and 12-month options and runs on Verizon's 5G network, which RootMetrics testing has labeled as America's best. But of course, "best" depends on who you ask – T-Mobile's 5G network topped Ookla's speed test results and even snagged the title of best US wireless network.
So really, it all comes down to which test you look at and where it was done. Still, Verizon's network is often praised for its stability and solid overall performance – even if lately, that reputation has taken a bit of a hit.
Moving on. Tracfone is also leaning into built-in protection features, offering spam call filtering and personal info safeguards via IDnotify by Experian, giving users more peace of mind.
This launch represents a major milestone for Tracfone as we expand our offerings to meet evolving customer needs in today's economic environment. With Tracfone Freedom, our goal is simple – give people a wireless plan that's easy to understand, affordable to keep, and built on Verizon's reliable 5G network. Customers also benefit from protection against spam and fraud, dedicated customer support that's easy to reach, and even a 10% discount for military members and veterans who qualify - all designed to make wireless simple and dependable.
– David Kim, Chief Revenue Officer at Verizon Value, August 2025
This launch continues Tracfone's push to add more value for its customers. Back in May, it introduced a 10% military discount on all Unlimited Talk & Text plans (except the $15 one). With Tracfone Freedom, the company is taking things further, offering its first truly unlimited plan at a price that stays wallet-friendly, all while sticking to its no-contract, no-credit-check roots.
