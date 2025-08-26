Your Verizon service suddenly became unreliable? You're not alone – customers report the same nightmare coast to coast
Users complain online about dropped calls or no signal at all.
Verizon's customers aren't exactly thrilled with their carrier these days – and it's not just about money. Sure, the removal of loyalty discounts sent plenty of people packing to T-Mobile, AT&T, and smaller carriers. But if you ask many longtime users, the bigger frustration goes deeper than price. It's about the one thing that matters most when picking a carrier: coverage.
Verizon subscribers are venting online about how unreliable their service has become. We are talking about slower speeds, random drop-offs or no signal at all. And it is not just one city or one unlucky state. Reports are coming in from across the country, with people saying their once-trusty Verizon service has started to let them down.
This week I travelled between two large cities that are about 4 hours apart. I've probably made this drive 1000 times but it's been awhile since I've driven it. This route used to have blanket coverage except for one spot that was a couple of miles. I experienced new service issues when I travelled which consisted of dropping to LTE which was virtually useless, dropping the audiobook I was listening to and phone calls. At a couple of points, my phone went into SOS and was bricked. I returned today and before I left I made sure to close all apps and power cycle my phone. Same issue on my return trip.
– neverenou, Reddit, August 2025
This user stayed loyal to Verizon for 27 years, but they've finally had enough. After speaking with 11 different customer service reps and getting nowhere, they've decided it's not even worth trying anymore. And honestly, that says a lot – because let's be real, customer service has become one of the biggest sore spots for Verizon users lately.
Yeah as a former employee I can tell you I've seen this more and more since like april-ish time so no idea what had happened but I've noticed it even in big cities like Phoenix Arizona and Chicago.
– Organic-Affect4469, Reddit, August 2025
For some, the problems only popped up later, but the frustration is just as real. And interestingly, there haven't been any reports of big network changes happening around that time – yet users keep noticing a decline.
I've been having no service at all inside my house since July this year. Was all good until July hit then I stopped getting service all of a sudden. Now in the morning I get somewhat ok connection. But in the afternoon, no service whatsoever. They definitely shutdown one of the long range bands in my area.
– IndividualStatus1924, Reddit, August 2025
And it is not just isolated complaints. More and more people are piling on, frustrated that the carrier known for the most reliable network is dropping the ball.
I don't get texts from my boyfriend on the 30 minute drive to his house. I get them as I'm parking at his place. It's horrible.
– Ok-Moose8271, Reddit, August 2025
Some subscribers are pointing fingers at Verizon's past decision to shut down its 3G network. Back when that happened, a lot of rural areas that worked fine on 3G suddenly started dropping calls. More recently, LTE – the backbone of Verizon's coverage – seems to be struggling too, especially as the company continues rolling out 5G in those same rural spots.
Now here's the kicker: even if you do get solid 5G, your phone still might lean on LTE for uploads. So if LTE coverage is weakening, your experience tanks, no matter how shiny the 5G label looks. And this isn't just happening in the countryside – big cities are feeling it, too.
Same issues here in Michigan. Walked out of Walmart the other day and my phone went into SOS mode in the MIDDLE of a major city! My husband and my parents are all on the same plan…. Same issues no matter where we are (parents live an hour north, husband if in a different major city for work that's 2.5 hours away. SOS mode , "call failed," not getting calls/texts , not being able to call out , dropped calls consistently. And it's not even just on our network/state - this happens when I call my sister in a different state to a different carrier (she has AT&T) …. When we pay off our devices we're moving to Mint.
– LazyLasagna3, Reddit, August 2025
I'm in Houston and I've noticed it a lot more now my phone has never gone in SOS at my home until now even at family gatherings it barely has any service.
– Phoenix_S0ul89, Reddit, August 2025
So what's really going on here? It's hard to say for sure, but the symptoms – slower speeds, calls failing, and phones constantly slipping into "SOS" mode – are classic signs of a network that's straining under the load. It doesn't always mean a dead zone. Sometimes it's just a cell tower overwhelmed by too much traffic.
Terrain and buildings can make things worse, too. Hills, dense trees, and even modern energy-efficient walls can choke your signal. Normally, every carrier deals with these challenges – but if a network's overall health is slipping, those weak spots become way more noticeable.
That said, not every issue is Verizon's fault. Outdated phones can play a role, too. Devices that haven't had their carrier settings or software updated might struggle to stay connected, since those updates often include crucial bug fixes and optimizations.
When you zoom out, though, the most likely culprits seem clear: heavy network congestion from rising data use, a bumpy 5G rollout, and the complete removal of the 3G safety net. Put all that together, and it's easy to see why users are feeling the pain.
We've reached out to Verizon for a comment and will update the story when we have a response.
