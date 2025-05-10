Verizon and Tracfone announce new discounts for select customers

New discounts are now available to military personnel | Image credit: Verizon

In addition to Tracfone’s 10 percent discount on its plans Unlimited Talk and Text plans,throws in some interesting incentives too. Throughout the entire month of May, new customers who joincan receive an additional $200 gift card.Besides that, the Big Red offers a 12 percent discount on mobile perks that accompany its plans. As a thank you to the military community during National military Appreciation Month,offers even more discounts to those eligible.For example, the major US carrier now offers the Fios 300 Mbps plan at $45 per month (Auto Pay must be enabled). More importantly, a Mobile + Home Bundle will save customers between $20 and $40 on Unlimited Welcome plans.Last but not least, military personnel benefit from a 10 percent discount on’s selection of accessories purchase in-store, and a much bigger 25 percent discount for online purchases.