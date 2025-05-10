Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
Verizon and Tracfone announce new discounts for select customers

Verizon and Tracfone offer big discounts to military personnel throughout May.

Verizon
Verizon logo
Verizon and its prepaid service provider Tracfone have just announced exclusive discounts for military personnel in the United States. Throughout the entire month of May, Verizon is offering various incentives for those who serve their country, including discounts and gift cards.

Starting May 8, Tracfone offers 10 percent discounts on its Unlimited Talk and Text plans. The only plan that’s not discounted is the $15 plan, but the rest are getting the 10 percent discount.

The incentive is only available to military personnel who can verify their eligibility through a secure ID.me validation processing on the carrier’s website.

Military cell phone plan discounts are available to:
  • US active duty
  • Military retirees
  • Veterans
  • Current or former Guard or reserve
  • Gold Star family members

It’s important to mention that this specific discount is available to both new and existing customers, whether active military or veterans. Keep in mind that these offers are only available via Tracfone’s website.

How it works:

  1. Verify military status: Sign in to ID.me to verify status and apply discounts
  2. Pick an eligible plan: you must choose a $20/month or higher phone plan
  3. Enjoy your discount: your military discount will be applied to your plan going forward.

New discounts are now available to military personnel | Image credit: Verizon

In addition to Tracfone’s 10 percent discount on its plans Unlimited Talk and Text plans, Verizon throws in some interesting incentives too. Throughout the entire month of May, new customers who join Verizon can receive an additional $200 gift card.

Besides that, the Big Red offers a 12 percent discount on mobile perks that accompany its plans. As a thank you to the military community during National military Appreciation Month, Verizon offers even more discounts to those eligible.

For example, the major US carrier now offers the Fios 300 Mbps plan at $45 per month (Auto Pay must be enabled). More importantly, a Mobile + Home Bundle will save customers between $20 and $40 on Unlimited Welcome plans.

Last but not least, military personnel benefit from a 10 percent discount on Verizon’s selection of accessories purchase in-store, and a much bigger 25 percent discount for online purchases.
