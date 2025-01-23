These Samsung tablets are all heavily discounted right now, but only two deserve your attention
The Galaxy AI-enhanced Galaxy S25 Series stole the spotlight yesterday, but if you're in the market for a new Samsung slate, the latest flagships might not tickle your fancy. Fret not, for this bargain hunter did the digging on your behalf, discovering three lovely Galaxy Tab S bargains. These are the Galaxy Tab S10+, Tab S9+, and the "vanilla" Galaxy Tab S9. The last one might not be worth your attention, though. Stick around to discover why!
The Galaxy Tab S10+ might have been called an "unnecessary upgrade," but it certainly comes with a couple of spicy perks that its predecessor lacks. Since it's a flagship option (from the latest Galaxy Tab S series), this buddy comes at a hefty asking price of almost $1,120 (in its 512GB configuration) when not on sale. For a limited time, however, Amazon lets you buy one for 25% off, which saves you $281 and brings it down to about $840!
If you're not particularly impressed by the Galaxy Tab S10 Series, picking the Galaxy Tab S9+ might be wiser. You can save on this one, too! It's currently $200 off its $999.99 asking price at Best Buy. On top of that, with My Best Buy Plus membership, you can save an extra $100, knocking the 256GB slate down to $699.99! In case you're wondering, that's also its lowest price, so Best Buy members should be excited about it.
While this sales expert wouldn't pick the Galaxy Tab S9, it's undeniably attractive at its current asking price on Amazon. The 256GB variant in Beige is 28% off, which means you can buy it for about $670 instead of almost $920—an attractive price indeed!
Since these are all flagship Android tablets, picking out a favorite might not be effortless. That said, the Galaxy Tab S10+ and the Galaxy Tab S9+ are clearly the better options for users seeking a more immersive experience. On top of that, both are available at their lowest prices right now, while the vanilla Tab S9 has been cheaper in the past.
Even the charging speeds are the same, capping at 45W. In short, unless you're a die-hard fan of brand-new tech, the Galaxy Tab S9+ is a splendid option. You can learn more about it in our Galaxy Tab S9 Plus review.
Quite frankly, all three flagship slates are great—they pack superb displays and high-class processors and come with an S Pen in the box. That said, this experienced savings enthusiast would skip the vanilla model. This one has a smaller 11-inch display, so it might not be too convenient for long video streaming.
Since it's a more compact slate, this bad boy also features a smaller battery with an 8,400mAh capacity. While our testing showed that it offers a few more minutes of video watching than the Plus model (see our Galaxy Tab S9 review for reference), it gives you less on-screen time when gaming and web browsing.
Which one is the best choice?
The Galaxy Tab S10+ features a gorgeous 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with smooth 120Hz refresh rates and a powerful MediaTek processor. That's right! Samsung ditched the Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC for its latest flagship slates, but the Dimensity 9300+ is actually quite powerful. In fact, the processor and the amazing anti-reflective coating on the display are the biggest differences between this buddy and its predecessor, as you can see via our Galaxy Tab S10+ vs Galaxy Tab S9+ comparison.
And that's why you might not really need a new Galaxy Tab S10+. True, it comes with more performance capabilities, and that anti-reflective display transforms your visual experience. However, the Tab S9+ is still an excellent choice (especially at $300 off), showcasing a 12.4-inch display with 120Hz refresh rates, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and the same 10,090 mAh battery as the newer model.
All in all, despite the slightly smaller display and battery size on the Tab S9, all three Galaxy tablets are fantastic. Pick the one you like the most and enjoy your savings.
