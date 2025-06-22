Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Apple offers college students a presentation designed to get their parents to spring for a MacBook

Apple offers college students a presentation to show their parents why they need a MacBook for school.

Apple
Slide from Apple's presentation for parents of college age students.
Depending on where in the U.S. you live, the 2024-2025 school year might have just come to an end. Even though another school year has just concluded and is in the books, Apple has already announced its Back to School promotion which began on June 17th. Students, parents, and faculty purchasing a new qualifying Apple device will receive a gift card with their purchase. Apple also released a video that shows college students, "How to convince your parents to get you a Mac."

The video, originally posted on Apple's YouTube channel, runs for about seven minutes and shows a group of students who are being shown how to properly ask their parents to buy them a Mac for college instead of a PC. The guy in the video who is teaching the students how to approach their parents suggests trying to sell them on the idea that their sons and daughters will have a healthier spine if they own a MacBook as opposed to a Windows-powered laptop.

Apple has taken down the supposedly hilarious video teaching college students how to ask their parents for a MacBook. | Image credit-YouTube - Apple offers college students a presentation designed to get their parents to spring for a MacBook
Apple has taken down the supposedly hilarious video teaching college students how to ask their parents for a MacBook. | Image credit-YouTube

"Can’t put a price on a healthy spine," says the instructor. "One of the main factors affecting spine health in teens is, you guessed it, school bag weight. And the MacBook Air only weighs 2.7 pounds. Hey, maybe your parents don’t care about your spine. I doubt that, right?" This talk about spinal health hits a little too close to home for yours truly who has scoliosis, severe spinal stenosis, and cauda equina compression. But I digress.

The instructor closes his pitch by saying, "So to wrap things up, you can either buy a MacBook Air for $899, or you can buy a PC, but you also have to buy antivirus software, a manual backup software, a protective case, a guard dog to protect it from your roommate, an external power bank…I mean, it’s insane."

One of the slides from Apple&#039;s The Parent Presentation. | Image credit-Apple - Apple offers college students a presentation designed to get their parents to spring for a MacBook
One of the slides from Apple's The Parent Presentation. | Image credit-Apple

I'd love to tell you that this video is a riot, but alas I can't do it. Not because it isn't funny but because for some reason, Apple pulled the video from its YouTube channel. But Apple did leave up a presentation that students can show their parents. It includes "45 undeniable reasons why a Mac is essential for college." Available for free in PowerPoint, Google Slides, and Keynote formats, make sure that your parents see this if they are footing the bill for your journey through higher learning. Even if you're well past college age, show this to your parents anyway. You still might end up with a MacBook on their dime.

Alan Friedman
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
