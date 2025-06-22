Apple offers college students a presentation designed to get their parents to spring for a MacBook

Depending on where in the U.S. you live, the 2024-2025 school year might have just come to an end. Even though another school year has just concluded and is in the books, Apple has already announced its Back to School promotion which began on June 17th. Students, parents, and faculty purchasing a new qualifying Apple device will receive a gift card with their purchase. Apple also released a video that shows college students, "How to convince your parents to get you a Mac."





The video, originally posted on Apple's YouTube channel, runs for about seven minutes and shows a group of students who are being shown how to properly ask their parents to buy them a Mac for college instead of a PC. The guy in the video who is teaching the students how to approach their parents suggests trying to sell them on the idea that their sons and daughters will have a healthier spine if they own a MacBook as opposed to a Windows-powered laptop.









"Can’t put a price on a healthy spine," says the instructor. "One of the main factors affecting spine health in teens is, you guessed it, school bag weight. And the MacBook Air only weighs 2.7 pounds. Hey, maybe your parents don’t care about your spine. I doubt that, right?" This talk about spinal health hits a little too close to home for yours truly who has scoliosis, severe spinal stenosis, and cauda equina compression. But I digress.

The instructor closes his pitch by saying, "So to wrap things up, you can either buy a MacBook Air for $899, or you can buy a PC, but you also have to buy antivirus software, a manual backup software, a protective case, a guard dog to protect it from your roommate, an external power bank…I mean, it’s insane."









