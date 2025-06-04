Woot is clearing shelves with a surprisingly good Galaxy Tab S9 FE promo
This might just be one of your last chances to score a deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Find the latest Galaxy Tab S10 FE models way out of your budget? Lady Luck is on your side! The previous-gen Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a crazy-good bargain right now, offered for 25% off at Woot, but only until June 12 at 12 AM CT (or sooner if sold out).
In other words, you can buy the $519.99 256GB tablet for only $389.99. While that's a very appealing offer indeed, the device ships with a 90-day Woot warranty instead of the usual manufacturer's warranty. Not a dealbreaker? Well, act fast, then, because this might just be your last chance to get this S Pen-wielding device at such low prices.
What if the 90-day warranty doesn't sit that well with you? Well, the larger-sized Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is 21% off at Amazon in its 256GB Mint variant, saving you $149. This bad boy arrives with a full warranty, too.
What about performance? This Android tablet features an Exynos 1380 chip, also found in the Galaxy A35. This chip gives you enough horsepower to breeze through daily tasks and even has some multitasking potential.
On top of all that, this slate boats an impressive IP68 rating, so an accidental water spill shouldn't damage it at all. Rounding things out is an excellent 18-hour battery life.
As you can see for yourself, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE still holds its own among mid-range tablets. While it might be far from a no-brainer at its standard price, especially in its 256GB variant, it's an incredibly tempting pick right now. Get yours at Woot and save $130 before it's too late.
We've actually spotted better deals for the Tab S9 FE in the past. For instance, back in December, Amazon sold the same 256GB configuration for $150 off, a promo that went live on several occasions in 2025. But today, you won't find this Samsung tablet in stock at Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart, making Woot's deal all the more appealing.
Featuring a 10.9-inch display with sharp resolution and respectable 90Hz refresh rate, the Tab S9 FE delivers great visuals for its price. If you're looking for gorgeous pitch blacks and even smoother scrolling, though, this might not be the right fit.
