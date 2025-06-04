Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Woot is clearing shelves with a surprisingly good Galaxy Tab S9 FE promo

This might just be one of your last chances to score a deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE on a wooden surface.
Find the latest Galaxy Tab S10 FE models way out of your budget? Lady Luck is on your side! The previous-gen Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a crazy-good bargain right now, offered for 25% off at Woot, but only until June 12 at 12 AM CT (or sooner if sold out).

Galaxy Tab S9 FE: Save $130 at Woot

$389 99
$519 99
$130 off (25%)
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE with 256GB of storage is an incredible bargain right now. The tablet in Silver sells with a handsome $130 discount, and it's available in brand-new condition, too. The promo will only remain live for a limited time at Woot, so act fast and save while you can.
Buy at Woot

Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, 256GB: 21% off at Amazon

$149 off (21%)
If you don't want to buy a device with a 90-day Woot warranty, consider the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. It currently sells for 21% off at Amazon in its 256GB Mint variant. With a larger screen real estate and a longer battery life, this option might be an even better fit for some users.
Buy at Amazon

In other words, you can buy the $519.99 256GB tablet for only $389.99. While that's a very appealing offer indeed, the device ships with a 90-day Woot warranty instead of the usual manufacturer's warranty. Not a dealbreaker? Well, act fast, then, because this might just be your last chance to get this S Pen-wielding device at such low prices.

We've actually spotted better deals for the Tab S9 FE in the past. For instance, back in December, Amazon sold the same 256GB configuration for $150 off, a promo that went live on several occasions in 2025. But today, you won't find this Samsung tablet in stock at Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart, making Woot's deal all the more appealing.

What if the 90-day warranty doesn't sit that well with you? Well, the larger-sized Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is 21% off at Amazon in its 256GB Mint variant, saving you $149. This bad boy arrives with a full warranty, too.

Featuring a 10.9-inch display with sharp resolution and respectable 90Hz refresh rate, the Tab S9 FE delivers great visuals for its price. If you're looking for gorgeous pitch blacks and even smoother scrolling, though, this might not be the right fit.

What about performance? This Android tablet features an Exynos 1380 chip, also found in the Galaxy A35. This chip gives you enough horsepower to breeze through daily tasks and even has some multitasking potential.

On top of all that, this slate boats an impressive IP68 rating, so an accidental water spill shouldn't damage it at all. Rounding things out is an excellent 18-hour battery life.

As you can see for yourself, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE still holds its own among mid-range tablets. While it might be far from a no-brainer at its standard price, especially in its 256GB variant, it's an incredibly tempting pick right now. Get yours at Woot and save $130 before it's too late.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
